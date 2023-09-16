Former President Donald Trump told a conservative crowd he would “get it done” on abortion — noting the importance of “properly” talking about the subject but adding “you all know what I mean.”

Trump has attacked Florida Governor Ron DeSantis over the issue of abortion, but has refused to say whether he would support a six-week national ban.

Trump delivered a speech to an enthusiastic conservative crowd at the “Pray, Vote, Stand Summit” in Washington, DC on Friday night, during which he made disparaging remarks about President Biden’s “cognitive” abilities — while repeatedly committing several gaffes or misspeaking.

In one of several moments flagged by Acyn Torabi, Trump appeared to signal the crowd that while the issue needed to be handled delicately due to public opinion, he agrees with them that “you have to follow God”:

But now you have this tremendous power to negotiate something and something will be negotiated because we have to bring our country together on this issue. Something’s going to happen. We had to get rid of that. We did it from many standpoints, including every single scholar. Everybody wanted it to go back to the states. And now we can win elections on this issue. But it’s very delicate, and explaining it properly is extremely important. Many politicians who are pro-life do not know how to properly discuss a topic which is so important to the people in this room and so important to millions and millions of people in our country. You know that polls 51-49 and it goes both ways. It’s been that way for many years, sometimes pro-life. It’s 51, sometimes it’s 49. But it’s been this way for, there are other issues, by the way, that haven’t been. They started off there, but now they’re issues that have been settled. But it’s 51-49. It’s been that way for many, many years. We gave them this incredible power to negotiate a great deal. We gave people representing us, and maybe that will be me, but we gave people representing us an incredible power to do something that’s really a fantastic thing. If we can do this and we’re going to, we’re going to get it done. And you all know what I mean. Before the termination of Roe v Wade, there were just no power, no rights, no anything. So we’re going to do something because done properly, our nation after 52 years can finally come together. It’s a very important thing for so many different from so many different views. And just in finishing on that, and I think it’s an extremely it’s something we have to say and something has to be said. We have to know how to deal with that issue properly. And again, you have to follow your heart. You have to follow your beliefs. You have to follow God. But it’s an issue that we have to get resolved in our country.

Watch above via RSBN.

