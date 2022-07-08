Trump Tells Crowd ‘We Got Drug Use Down 18 Percent in the White House’ When He Was President

Former President Donald Trump gaffed Friday in Nevada that he was able to get drug use in the White House down by nearly one-fifth during his term in office.

Perhaps it was a gaffe, or perhaps drug use really was rampant in the West Wing at one point during the 45th president’s tenure.

In any event, Trump stumped for a pair of candidates he has endorsed in Las Vegas at the Treasure Island Hotel & Casino.

While addressing the crowd, he vowed Republican gubernatorial candidate Joe Lombardo and GOP Senate candidate Adam Laxalt would fight for his agenda and represent Nevadans.

Throughout the speech, Trump celebrated successes during his four years running the country.

Among them, he said, was a decrease in executive branch drug use, which he attributed to former First Lady Melania Trump.

“We got drug use down 18% in the White House with an effort headed up our great first lady,” Trump said. “She worked very hard on that.”

Trump: We got drug use down 18% in the White House.. pic.twitter.com/yaabwaUCzK — Acyn (@Acyn) July 9, 2022

Trump also called for national unity during the speech and described an investigation into his business in New York as “racist.”

The former president wrapped up his speech just after 10 p.m. ET. He will head to Alaska for a Saturday rally. The Anchorage Daily News reported,

Former President Donald Trump is scheduled to speak at a rally in Anchorage on Saturday afternoon, making good on a promise made more than a year ago to campaign against Republican U.S. Sen. Lisa Murkowski. […] In the U.S. Senate race, Trump is endorsing Republican Kelly Tshibaka, who is echoing unfounded allegations over the results of the 2020 elections. Trump has also weighed in on the U.S. House election in support of former Gov. Sarah Palin, favoring her over fellow Republican candidate Nick Begich, who has said he voted for Trump in both 2016 and 2020.

