Trump Tells Hannity He’s Made a Decision on Running for President in 2024

During a town hall with Donald Trump on Wednesday, Sean Hannity asked the former president if he’s made a decision on whether to run for a second term in 2024. His answer: yes.

“Let me ask the crowd,” Hannity began. “Of everybody here, would you like to see the president run again in 2024?”

Predictable uproarious applause ensued.

Hannity then acknowledged there’s no point in asking Trump if he’s running, so instead he asked, “Have you made up your mind?”

Trump paused briefly and said, “Yes.”

More predictable uproarious applause ensued.

Trump’s status as the de facto leader of the Republican Party puts potential GOP presidential hopefuls in a strange position. He remains wildly popular among the base. If he declares his candidacy, it’s difficult to imagine notable figures in the party declaring as well. As long as Trump remains noncommittal, he’ll likely freeze out a field of potential candidates that could include Ron DeSantis, Mike Pompeo, Nikki Haley, and Ted Cruz, who may simply fundraise quietly while anxiously awaiting Trump’s decision.

If Trump does run and win, he’ll be the second president to serve nonconsecutive terms after Grover Cleveland served as the 22nd and 24th presidents.

