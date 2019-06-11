President Donald Trump unloaded on a variety of topics Tuesday as he spoke with reporters before boarding Marine One, including on the topic of farmers, considering he was headed to Iowa. The president said he’s the “best thing that ever happened” to them.

“The best thing that ever happened to the farmers is me,” said Trump. “We gave $16 billion to the farmers to make up for the deficit with China. We gave them sixteen billion — we don’t give them, they earn it because they’re patriots.”

“We gave them ethanol at fifteen, which nobody was ever going to do, which Biden didn’t do in eight years as, you know, Vice President,” he continued. “The farmers are my best friends. Nobody has treated the farmers better than Donald Trump.”

He was naturally asked about the Mexico tariffs, which many farmers and analysts have said would be devastating to the industry. He reached into his jacket and pulled out a folded piece of paper, which he held up.

“That’s the agreement that everybody said I don’t have,” he said. “This is one page of a very long, and very good agreement for both Mexico and the United States,” and credited the tariff threat.

The “best thing” line made it into several tweets, though was quickly overshadowed by more salacious fare.

Trump, per pool: The best thing that ever happened to farmers is me. — Kathryn Watson (@kathrynw5) June 11, 2019 “The best thing that ever happened to the farmers is me. … The farmers are my best friends,” Trump says before holding up paper of what he says is his Mexico deal. — Meet the Press (@MeetThePress) June 11, 2019

The impact of the trade wars and tariffs on farming and farmers has been a big topic in the news recently, though not much of that was farmers saying he is the best thing that ever happened to them.

