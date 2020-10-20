comScore

Trump Threatens to Post Video of His 60 Minutes Interview Before It Airs, Claiming It Was ‘FAKE and BIASED’

By Josh FeldmanOct 20th, 2020, 6:17 pm

Joshua Roberts/Getty Images

President Donald Trump is clearly not happy with how his interview with 60 Minutes’ Lesley Stahl went.

First, he posted a brief clip knocking her for not wearing a mask and hinted there was “much more to come.”

Then CNN reported he abruptly ended the interview before it was over. As Kaitlan Collins tweeted, “He abruptly ended his solo interview after around 45 minutes & did not return for a scheduled walk & talk he was supposed to tape with Pence.”

Now the president is threatening to post the interview before it airs, claiming that it was “FAKE and BIASED.”

He added, “Everyone should compare this terrible Electoral Intrusion with the recent interviews of Sleepy Joe Biden!”

Both Trump and Joe Biden are being interviewed for this coming Sunday’s 60 Minutes. Norah O’Donnell is interviewing Biden.

