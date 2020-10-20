President Donald Trump is clearly not happy with how his interview with 60 Minutes’ Lesley Stahl went.

First, he posted a brief clip knocking her for not wearing a mask and hinted there was “much more to come.”

Then CNN reported he abruptly ended the interview before it was over. As Kaitlan Collins tweeted, “He abruptly ended his solo interview after around 45 minutes & did not return for a scheduled walk & talk he was supposed to tape with Pence.”

Now the president is threatening to post the interview before it airs, claiming that it was “FAKE and BIASED.”

I am pleased to inform you that, for the sake of accuracy in reporting, I am considering posting my interview with Lesley Stahl of 60 Minutes, PRIOR TO AIRTIME! This will be done so that everybody can get a glimpse of what a FAKE and BIASED interview is all about… — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) October 20, 2020

He added, “Everyone should compare this terrible Electoral Intrusion with the recent interviews of Sleepy Joe Biden!”

…Everyone should compare this terrible Electoral Intrusion with the recent interviews of Sleepy Joe Biden! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) October 20, 2020

Both Trump and Joe Biden are being interviewed for this coming Sunday’s 60 Minutes. Norah O’Donnell is interviewing Biden.

Have a tip we should know? [email protected]