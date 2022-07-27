Trump to Play in Saudi-Backed LIV Golf’s Thursday Pro-Am in Bedminster

Former President Donald Trump will play in the LIV Golf invitational Thursday alongside two of the sports biggest stars at his course and club in Bedminster, New Jersey.

The former president, who has praised the Saudi-backed golf tour for disrupting the PGA, will compete alongside stars Dustin Johnson and Bryson DeChambeau.

The New York Post first reported:

Donald Trump is scheduled to be at this week’s LIV Golf Invitational at his Trump National Golf Course in Bedminster, N.J. The former president will play with Bryson DeChambeau and Dustin Johnson in Thursday’s pro-am ahead of the first round, a tournament official confirmed to The Post. That Trump will be paired with DeChambeau and Johnson is hardly a surprise. He has played with them both before in South Florida. DeChambeau’s bag also used to feature Trump’s logo.

DeChambeau and Johnson both defected from the PGA this summer for huge cash deals.

The controversial upstart league headed by Greg Norman and paid for by Saudi Arabia’s sovereign wealth fund also managed to pick off Bubba Watson on Wednesday.

Trump has played with some of the finest golfers in the world throughout his time in public life. While he was president, he played a round with Rory McIlroy.

The former president has taken flak in recent weeks for allowing LIV and Norman to use his courses.

Families of Americans who died during the Sept. 11, 2001 terror attacks have asked him to distance himself from the league.

Trump recently ripped the PGA on TRUTH Social for being “disloyal” to players.

“All of those golfers that remain ‘loyal’ to the very disloyal PGA, in all of its different forms, will pay a big price when the inevitable MERGER with LIV comes, and you get nothing but a big ‘thank you’ from PGA officials who are making Millions of Dollars a year,” he wrote.

The 2022 PGA championship was supposed to be held at Trump’s course in Bedminster. It was relocated to Tulsa, Oklahoma four after the Jan. 6 Capitol attack.

