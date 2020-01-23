Trump Tweets Out Poll Showing Him Winning a Congressional Race He’s Not Running in With 95%

President Donald Trump tweeted out a series of polls Thursday afternoon — one of which showed him ahead of rivals in a race he’s not even running in.

The president shared the forecast seeming to show a contest which does not exist as part of a tweet spree in which he also shared polls of how he’s faring against his actual 2020 potential rivals. The unidentified survey showed him at 95 percent in the 13th district in Texas. The optics made it appear as though he’s dominating four rivals in the contest. The four other people who appear in the graphic, though, are actually running for Congress in that district.

Trump, during his tweet barrage, also shared a survey — conducted by Cherry Communications — which showed him ahead of his actual rivals in Florida by several percentage points.

A poll of Radical Left, Do Nothing Democrats just came out in Florida. Nice results! pic.twitter.com/YYo9CxWsVH — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) January 23, 2020

Have a tip we should know? [email protected]