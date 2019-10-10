At his first campaign rally after facing a new threat impeachment , President Donald Trump went off on a long, wild diatribe bashing Joe Biden and his son, Hunter, as corrupt and claiming the former vice president was only good at his job because “he understood how to kiss [President] Barack Obama’s ass.”

Trump’s remarks came in the midst of an extended rant that targeted Hunter Biden, where the president, trying to justify his request for foreign countries to investigate the Bidens, seemingly cited random figures about how much the younger Biden was allegedly paid by a Ukrainian gas company and by unnamed sources in China. “Where the hell is he? Where’s Hunter?” Trump repeated. “I have a new idea for a T-shirt. I love the cops, but let’s do another T-shirt: Where’s Hunter?”

“And your father was never considered smart,” Trump added, addressing the younger Biden. “He was never considered a good senator. He was only a good vice president because he understood how to kiss Barack Obama’s ass!” At that, Trump stepped away from the podium to bask in the audience’s laughter and applause, later miming the words “It’s true.”

Then, in an attempt to preemptively rebut press fact-checking, Trump gestured toward the press corps and said: “They are always saying the same thing. President Trump made a totally unsubstantiated claim about Hunter Biden and his father. It’s not unsubstantiated, you crooked sun of a guns. It’s 100% true.”

In fact, Trump’s bizarre, baseless claims about the Bidens were almost 100% false.

Watch the video above, via C-SPAN.

