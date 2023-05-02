Trump Vows to Seize Endowments From Universities Practicing ‘Discrimination Under the Guise of Equity’

Former President Donald Trump released a campaign video on Tuesday titled “Higher Education,” in which he outlined plans to seize the endowments of any college or university practicing affirmative action.

Trump began by raging against the “Marxist” takeover of higher education and vowed to change how colleges and universities are accredited so that higher education will reflect values that defend the “American tradition and Western civilization.”

“For many years, tuition costs at colleges and universities have been exploding and I mean absolutely exploding. Well, academics have been obsessed with indoctrinating America’s youth,” Trump began, adding:

The time has come to reclaim our once great educational institutions from the radical left. And we will do that. Our secret weapon will be the college accreditation system. It’s called accreditation for a reason. The accreditors are supposed to ensure that schools are not ripping off students and taxpayers, but they have failed totally. When I return to the White House, I will fire the radical left accreditors that have allowed our colleges to become dominated by Marxist maniacs and lunatics. We will then accept applications for new accreditors who will impose real standards on colleges once again, and once and for all.

“These standards will include defending the American tradition and Western civilization, protecting free speech, eliminating wasteful administrative positions that drive up costs incredibly,” Trump continued, listing values he wants to instill in college students.

#AGENDA47: President Trump’s plan to reclaim our colleges and universities from radical Marxists and ensure America’s students receive the education they deserve. pic.twitter.com/FrN2CN7706 — Trump War Room (@TrumpWarRoom) May 2, 2023

“Removing all Marxist diversity, equity, and inclusion bureaucrats offering options for accelerated and low-cost degrees, providing meaningful job placement and career services, and implementing college entrance and exit exams to prove that students are actually learning and getting their money’s worth,” Trump continued, adding:

Furthermore, I will direct the Department of Justice to pursue federal civil rights cases against schools that continue to engage in racial discrimination and schools that persist and explicit unlawful discrimination under the guise of equity. Well, not only have their endowments taxed, but through budget reconciliation, I will advance a measure to have them fined up to the entire amount of their endowment. A portion of the seized funds will then be used as restitution for victims of these illegal and unjust policies, policies that hurt our country so badly. Colleges have gotten hundreds of billions of dollars from hardworking taxpayers, and now we are going to get this anti-American insanity out of our institutions once and for all. We are going to have real education in America. Thank you.

Watch the full clip above.

Have a tip we should know? tips@mediaite.com