Trump VP and Mob Prey Mike Pence Pounces On New Bombshell Indictment To Attack Trump’s Candidacy

Former Vice President Mike Pence — who was targeted for death chants by a pro-Trump mob on Jan. 6 — pounced on the new bombshell indictment to attack ex-President Donald Trump’s 2024 candidacy for president.

On Tuesday evening, news broke that Trump has been indicted by Special Counsel Jack Smith’s grand jury for his attempt to overturn the 2020 presidential election before and on January 6, 2021. Trump faces charges of conspiracy to defraud the United State, conspiracy to obstruct an official proceeding, obstruction of and attempt to obstruct an official proceeding, and conspiracy against rights.

Smith said in a press conference that he will seek a speedy trial, and that Trump is presumed innocent until proven guilty.

As the political and media world digested the news, Pence released a statement noting Trump’s presumption of innocence, but attacking his ability to run and taking swipes at President Joe Biden:

Today’s indictment serves as an important reminder: anyone who puts himself over the Constitution should never be President of the United States I will have more to say about the government’s case after reviewing the indictment. The former president is entitled to the presumption of innocence but with this indictment, his candidacy means more talk about January 6th and more distractions. As Americans, his candidacy means less attention paid to Joe Biden’s disastrous economic policies afflicting millions across the United States and to the pattern of corruption with Hunter. “Our country is more important than one man. Our constitution is more important than any one man’s career. On January 6th, Former President Trump demanded that I choose between him and the Constitution. I chose the Constitution and I always will.

Pence figures heavily in the indictment, as it was his certification of the electoral slates that Trump attempted to disrupt, and Pence’s notes are a key bit of evidence.

