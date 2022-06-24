Trump, Who Has a Complicated Relationship With Abortion, Celebrates Decision to Overturn Roe: ‘Biggest WIN for LIFE’

Former President Donald Trump celebrated the Supreme Court overturning the landmark abortion decisions Roe v. Wade and Planned Parenthood v. Casey, effectively outlawing abortion in more than a dozen states in America.

Trump has a complicated relationship with abortion. Before running for president as a Republican, Trump supported abortion rights. Then, in 2016, he pledged to install justices on the Supreme Court that would overturn Roe.

Trump’s eventual appointees – Neil Gorsuch, Brett Kavanaugh and Amy Coney Barrett – were part of the majority 5-4 decision.

In a statement, Trump said:

Today’s decision, which is the biggest WIN for LIFE in a generation, along with other decisions that have been announced recently, were only made possible because I delivered everything as promised, including nominating and getting three highly respected and strong Constitutionalists confirmed to the United States Supreme Court. It was my great honor to do so! I did not cave to the Radical Left Democrats, their partners in the Fake News Media, or the RINOs who are likewise the true, but silent, enemy of the people. These major Victories prove that even though the Radical Left is doing everything in their power to destroy our Country, your Rights are being protected, the Country is being defended, and there is still hope and time to Save America! I will never stop fighting for the Great People of our Nation!

Donald Trump, who campaigned in 2016 on appointing justices who would overturn Roe v. Wade, celebrates the Supreme Court’s ruling in a new statement. pic.twitter.com/mZloDDy7L0 — Sahil Kapur (@sahilkapur) June 24, 2022

Trump, according to reports, still harbors private concerns about banning abortion in the states. The New York Times’ Maggie Haberman reported that Trump has been privately warning that overturning Roe would be bad for the Republican Party.

The Times reported a very telling comment from Trump from a May interview:

In an interview with The New York Times in May, Mr. Trump uttered an eyebrow-raising demurral in response to a question about the central role he had played in tipping the balance on the Supreme Court and paving the way for the reversal of Roe v. Wade. “I never like to take credit for anything,” said Mr. Trump, who spent his career affixing his name to almost anything he could.

