President Donald Trump will continue to self-isolate until his case of the coronavirus is no longer transmissible, White House press secretary Kayleigh McEnany said in a Friday interview on Fox News.

“His doctor did put out a statement yesterday that said that he would be cleared for takeoff essentially and, you know, resume public activities as early as tomorrow,” Fox & Friends host Steve Doocy noted in the interview with McEnany. “But what is the bar — does the president has to pass a covid test with a negative result, one of them, two of them? What happens next?”

McEnany responded that she had spoken with the White House physician, Dr. Sean Conley, and said it would be up to him.

“I spoke to Dr. Conley yesterday and he reiterated to me … that Saturday, he would be clear to go. I will leave that to him as to how that works medically, but he assured me that there are medical tests underway that will ensure that when the president is back out there, he will not be able to transmit the virus. So Dr. Conley will lay exactly how that looks out, medically speaking. But rest assured he will be in a good spot before he goes out there.”

Doocy asked if the president could leave the White House when is still testing positive, saying, “If the president takes a covid test and comes back positive, he can’t go out yet, right?”

McEnany declined to answer, saying it would be up to Conley to determine whether it was transmissible.

“Again, I will leave it to Dr. Conley, because he has the granular details of the testing and what medical bar needs to be met to show that you’re not transmissible,” McEnany said. “But yes, there will be a test in place, and rest assured that the test will show that it’s not transmissible. He won’t be out there if he can transmit the virus.”

Trump said Thursday that he was hoping to hold a rally in Florida on Saturday, and another one in Pennsylvania on Sunday.

