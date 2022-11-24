Trump Wrongly Suggests Kari Lake HERSELF Was Disenfranchised in All-Time Whopper: She ‘Couldn’t Even Vote in Her Own District’

Former President Donald Trump is backing Kari Lake’s unsupported conspiracy theories that her voters were disenfranchised by suggesting that the candidate herself was unable to cast a ballot.

In a post to Truth Social on Wednesday, the former president ranted about the voting process in Arizona, and called for a re-do of the election or for Lake, Republican Senate candidate Blake Masters, and Republican Attorney General candidate Abe Hamedeh to automatically be made the victors.

“What are they doing in Arizona about the large number of voting machines in Republican areas that just happened to be “BROKEN” on Election Day, with tens of thousands of voters, standing in line for hours, unable to vote,” Trump wrote. “They left the voting lines in complete exasperation, unable to return. When “mechanics” went in to fix the machines, they got worse. Kari Lake couldn’t even vote in her own district. Voter fraud – DO THE ELECTION OVER, or declare Kari, Blake, Abe the winners. Act Fast!!!”

But Trump’s suggestion that “Kari Lake couldn’t vote in her own district” is inaccurate. Lake was not forced to leave her district. She voluntarily chose to do so because she wanted to personally ensure she would be able to vote in an area she was concerned about.

“We switched from a Republican area to vote, we came into the heart of liberal Phoenix to vote, because we wanted to make sure we had good machines,” Lake said, speaking to reporters outside of her polling place on Election Day.

Lake, in her claims of election fraud, has shared video which The New York Times proved to be deceptively edited. She also amplified a voter fraud rant at a Maricopa County meeting from a man later shown to be an InfoWars conspiracy theorist.

