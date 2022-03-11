Bill Barr, who served as attorney general under President Trump Donald, continued his media tour on Friday promoting his new book.

Barr appeared on CNN for an extensive interview in which Jake Tapper grilled him over his role in perpetuating Trump’s so-called “big lie” that the 2020 presidential election was stolen and pressed Barr on whether or not he would support another Trump run at the White House.

“If Trump runs, would you get involved in the primary fight to defeat him?” Tapper asked at one point.

“Absolutely,” Barr quickly responded.

“Yes,” Barr added. “I think the coming presidential election would be a good opportunity for the Republican Party. From my standpoint, the progressive left is sort of showing sort of a totalitarian temperament and I think the Republicans can win a decisive majority.”

“But I don’t think we can do it with Trump. He’s just too divisive a candidate,” Barr concluded.

Tapper pressed Barr if there were other candidates he would support. Barr responded saying that there were a few, but that he would let them “run around the track” before throwing his support behind anyone.

Tapper asked if Rep. Liz Cheney (R-WY) was among them, to which Barr responded he did not think she could win the primary.

Watch the full clip above, via CNN

Have a tip we should know? tips@mediaite.com