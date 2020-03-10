comScore

Trump’s Former Homeland Security Advisor Tells NBC: ‘We Are 10 Days Away From Our Hospitals Getting Creamed’

By Leia IdlibyMar 10th, 2020, 2:29 pm

Win McNamee/Getty Images

Tom Bossert, Donald Trump’s former homeland security advisor, told NBC News on Tuesday that due to the coronavirus outbreak, “We are 10 days from the hospitals getting creamed.”

In an op-ed published by The Washington Post on Monday, Bossert also stated, “officials must pull the trigger on aggressive interventions,” later adding, “Aggressive interventions put off and ease the peak burden on hospitals and other health-care infrastructure.”

Bossert specifically suggesting that “School closures, isolation of the sick, home quarantines of those who have come into contact with the sick, social distancing, telework and large-gathering cancellations must be implemented before the spread of the disease in any community reaches 1 percent.”

“If we fail to take action, we will watch our health-care system be overwhelmed,” he warned, “Starting now, public health messaging should be framed in light of this clear objective.”

According to The Washington Post, “Over the past 30 days, Trump and members of his administration have contradicted other Trump officials at least 14 times on various parts of the coronavirus response.”

Trump and his administration have received criticism for downplaying the outbreak. Democratic candidate Joe Biden even told MSNBC’s Lawrence O’Donnell, “I wish he would just be quiet … Just let the experts speak,” in reference to the president’s responses on coronavirus.

The president recently took to Twitter to address and placate coronavirus fears:

Have a tip we should know? [email protected]

Filed Under:

Follow Mediaite:

You may also like: