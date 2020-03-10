Tom Bossert, Donald Trump’s former homeland security advisor, told NBC News on Tuesday that due to the coronavirus outbreak, “We are 10 days from the hospitals getting creamed.”

In an op-ed published by The Washington Post on Monday, Bossert also stated, “officials must pull the trigger on aggressive interventions,” later adding, “Aggressive interventions put off and ease the peak burden on hospitals and other health-care infrastructure.”

Bossert specifically suggesting that “School closures, isolation of the sick, home quarantines of those who have come into contact with the sick, social distancing, telework and large-gathering cancellations must be implemented before the spread of the disease in any community reaches 1 percent.”

“If we fail to take action, we will watch our health-care system be overwhelmed,” he warned, “Starting now, public health messaging should be framed in light of this clear objective.”

According to The Washington Post, “Over the past 30 days, Trump and members of his administration have contradicted other Trump officials at least 14 times on various parts of the coronavirus response.”

Trump and his administration have received criticism for downplaying the outbreak. Democratic candidate Joe Biden even told MSNBC’s Lawrence O’Donnell, “I wish he would just be quiet … Just let the experts speak,” in reference to the president’s responses on coronavirus.

The president recently took to Twitter to address and placate coronavirus fears:

So last year 37,000 Americans died from the common Flu. It averages between 27,000 and 70,000 per year. Nothing is shut down, life & the economy go on. At this moment there are 546 confirmed cases of CoronaVirus, with 22 deaths. Think about that! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) March 9, 2020

We have a perfectly coordinated and fine tuned plan at the White House for our attack on CoronaVirus. We moved VERY early to close borders to certain areas, which was a Godsend. V.P. is doing a great job. The Fake News Media is doing everything possible to make us look bad. Sad! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) March 8, 2020

