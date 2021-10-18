The website of former President Donald Trump was briefly taken over on Monday, with a section defaced by a suspected Turkish hacker.

According to The New York Daily News, “RootAyyildiz is taking credit for the hacking of donaldjtrump.com website with the Islamist message on Monday. The message was written in Turkish and translates as: ‘Do not be like those who forgot Allah, as Allah made them forget themselves. They really went astray.'”

The page also included “an embed of a nationalist YouTube video of Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan,” according to Vice.

According to the Daily News, “The Save America PAC website was back to normal by late Monday morning with a photo of a determined Trump striding outside the White House headlining a plea for donations.”

“The same suspected hacker is blamed for briefly defaced President [Joe] Biden’s official campaign website in November 2020,” according to the Daily News.

