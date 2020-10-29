Tucker Carlson cast doubt on the explanation he received from UPS about the lost Biden documents that were returned to him on Thursday, concluding that the “obvious explanation” for their disappearance was an intentional act of sabotage.

Carlson had revealed the night before that documents allegedly related to Hunter and Joe Biden were sent to him in Los Angeles in preparation for his Tuesday interview with Tony Bobulinski. But the contents of the package, he informed his audience, mysteriously never arrived. Without making any specific claims, Carlson implied something nefarious might have transpired after the package left their custody, as part of a plot to protect the 2020 Democratic candidate from further scrutiny.

His hints at a conspiracy theory, as well as the implication that he had lost these critical documents forever (Carlson had made copies), drew intense online mockery after his revelation.

On Thursday, Carlson updated his viewers with the good news that the documents, which had been on a thumb drive, had been returned by UPS, the delivery company in question.

“Last night we told you of about a pretty weird experience we had,” he said. “Somewhere along the way the contents of the package disappeared and inside it was a flash drive. We made a copy of those files before we sent them.”

“They vanished on the same day we were conducting a heavily publicized interview based in part by documents from the Biden family, so as you can imagine we wanted to know what happened,” Carlson continued. “Unfortunately we still don’t know what happened. This morning, UPS issued a press release announcing they had found our flash drive, and then were boasting about their customer service.”

Carlson granted that they had quickly recovered the lost item, but still noted that the company had lost it first. And then provided more details about the discovery that led him to suspect foul play was at work.

“[Executives] claimed that the flash drive was found on Monday night by hourly employee in the UPS building on 43rd Street in Manhattan and suggested it may have been sitting on the floor there. They couldn’t prove that because, remarkably, in a room or millions of high-value packages are are handled, there are no security cameras. That’s what they told us. UPS told us the employee who found our flash drive simply dropped it on top of a supervisor’s desk. Our documents sat there undiscovered for more than 24 hours before we announced on television that they were missing.”

The lack of details beyond that did not satisfy Carlson.

“How did our flash drive get separated from the package that we sent it in? That seems like something worth knowing. The envelope was securely sealed, and we know that. UPS does not dispute that. Was the package torn open accidentally by a machine? That seems unlikely and UPS says that almost never happens,” Carlson explained. “So we are left with the obvious explanation. Someone, for some reason, opened our package and removed a flash drive containing documents that were damaging to the Biden family. We would love to know would do that and why. It would be helpful to see the envelope itself, but UPS says can’t because they threw it away. So here we are, we got our flash drive back today, and that’s great.”

“But what we’d really like…are some answers,” he concluded.

Watch the video above, via Fox News.

Have a tip we should know? [email protected]