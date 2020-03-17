Tucker Carlson Draws Massive 949K Viewers in Demo as Cable News Focuses on Coronavirus

Only a few times in the decades-long history of cable news has the 24-hour news cycle been so focused on a singular topic as coronavirus. Networks are devoting resources to covering the impact on pretty much every facet of Americans’ lives and the impact internationally.

The coverage became much more focused on the virus this week after states across the country announced closures of businesses and pushed for people to follow social distancing guidelines — guidelines that the networks themselves are making a point to follow on air.

Fox News’ Tucker Carlson took the #1 ratings slot in cable news Monday night with a total of 4.46 million viewers and a whopping 949,000 in the 25-54 demographic alone.

Sean Hannity and Laura Ingraham posted big numbers as well, with Fox News primetime averaging 4.19 million total viewers and 845,000 in the demo.

MSNBC came in second overall with 2.79 million viewers total, followed by CNN with 2.04 million. But CNN averaged more viewers in the demo in primetime than MSNBC — 735,000 to 520,000.

Rachel Maddow scored the highest ratings for MSNBC in primetime with 3.46 million viewers and 656,000 in the demo.

Chris Cuomo, meanwhile, scored the highest ratings for CNN primetime with 2.18 million viewers and 789,000 in the demo.

