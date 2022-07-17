Fox News’s top-rated prime time host, Tucker Carlson, addressed Iowa’s Family Leadership Summit in Des Moines – a regular stomping ground for Republican presidential candidates in the key nominating state.

“He’s running!” wrote former GOP political consultant Rick Wilson back in late April when it was announced that Carlson would give the keynote address at Summit, which was attended last year by potential 2024 GOP candidates like former VP Mike Pence, former Secretary of State Mike Pompeo, and South Dakota Gov. Kristi Noem (R-SD).

Carlson certainly offered a glimpse Friday night into what a MAGA-themed presidential run might look like in his keynote speech, whether he will be the candidate or not.

As one of the most influential voices on the American right today, Carlson undeniably sets the tone for the Republican base and has the power to reshape the conversation on key topics.

Carlson spoke on a variety of issues, from the war in Ukraine to denouncing the Democrats as dangerous and claiming that Christianity is under attack in the United States.

“As Mitch McConnell recently told us, the most important thing in the world is to vanquish Vladimir Putin,” Carlson said in a clip that later went viral online.

“I’m sorry. You know, like you don’t have to be. I’m not a Putin defender, despite what you may have heard,” Carlson added, roasting the criticism he has received over past comments defending Putin.

“I don’t care one way or the other, because he’s not my president. He doesn’t preside over my country and what he does in Ukraine. While, I think, historically significant, certainly significant to Ukrainians is not more significant to me than what gas costs. In fact, it’s not even in the same universe,” Carlson concluded, apparently suggesting energy sanctions on Russia were not worth increasing U.S. gas prices.

Tucker Carlson on Putin: “I’m not a Putin defender, despite what you may have heard. I don’t really care one way or the other .. And what he does in Ukraine .. is not more significant to me than what gas costs. In fact, it’s not even in the same universe.” pic.twitter.com/5B6sJ1hVgE — Ron Filipkowski 🇺🇦 (@RonFilipkowski) July 16, 2022

Carlson’s comments coincide with a softening of support for Ukraine on the right-wing of the Republican Party and the far-right openly criticizing U.S. military support for the country.

Carlson also argued that opposition to Christianity is now “one of the animating forces” on the American left.

“They hate that worldview because it’s a challenge to their worldview of dominion,” he added.

“Religious faith is a natural check on their power – and Christianity specifically is that – so if you’re a Christian conservative – holy smokes, you, on a gut-level, feel threatened,” Carlson concluded.

