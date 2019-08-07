In a lengthy rant to open his show, Fox News’ Tucker Carlson railed against “the Left” and claimed its “frenzy of racial hatred” threatened the future of the country: “This is the path to Civil War, obviously.”

Carlson’s comments came a day after he drew heavy criticism for downplaying the threat from white supremacy in the wake of the El Paso mass shooting, whose perpetrator issued a xenophobic manifesto echoing the rhetoric of President Donald Trump and warning about an “Hispanic invasion.”

Unbowed, Carlson fired back at his critics after showing several clips from rival network MSNBC that he warned showed the network dishonestly stoking racial division in order to distract from a discussion about class.

“The left is now telling you and demanding that you believe that anyone who supports Donald Trump is a white supremacist,” Carlson claimed. “And they must be telling you this for political reasons. They want more political power. But there are other reasons too that they are saying this. Ever wonder why rich people seem the most hysterical on the subject? Ever notice that it is the highest-paid people on television who are the most determined to tell you that white supremacy is America’s biggest threat? Every moment you’re worried about race is a moment where you are not thinking about class. Working class people have a lot more in common, infinitely more in common with each other than they do some overpaid MSNBC anchor.”

“So, they whip you into a frenzy of racial fear so that it never enters your mind,” Carlson added. “It’s a diversion, Everyone hates each other and they get to keep their money. Pretty tricky. Unfortunately, it’s also destroying the country. This is the path to civil war, obviously.”

The Fox News host then offered a message to his viewers and fellow cable news hosts.

“We want to take a second to pass on sincere message to official Washington and, particularly to our colleagues on the other cable news channels. And it’s this: ‘Please, for the sake of the nation, calm down.'”

