More than three years after not-President Hillary Clinton was not elected, not-obsessed Tucker Carlson showed a supercut of her coughing fits and then interviewed her not-doctor, Fox News medical correspondent Marc Siegel, to not-diagnose her on his show.

Carlson’s latest-in-a-bizarre-series of anti-Clinton segments came on the heels of her recent appearance on the Howard Stern radio show, where she could be heard coughing at several points. The Fox News host then insulted his viewers by plastering “*COUGH*” in big red letters over a picture of Clinton whenever she coughed.

“You can hear the bong bubbling in the background,” Carlson added, before playing a series of other clips where Clinton was coughing at public events over the years.

“Camel, Chesterfields, or Lucky Strikes?” Carlson snarked at the end of the supercut, before barely disguising his not-concern for her health by asking Siegal to talk about someone who is not his patient. “Is this serious? Dr. Marc Siegel joins us tonight. You can’t diagnose from videotape. Is it a concern?”

Siegal then proceeded to note that any number of factors could contribute to a random person’s coughing, like asthma and acid reflux, or, say, having had a very public past case of pneumonia in the fall of 2016, or the stress of contemplating a second presidential run in 2020.

“So if I were her physician or someone like her, and we can do a public health service here,” Siegal said. “I would say if you are coughing, recurrent coughing, get to be seen. Have a pulmonary workup. Make sure you don’t have reflex, asthma, pulmonary infections or stress.”

“Fascinating,” Carlson said, not-smiling at his own sarcasm.

Watch the video above, via Fox News.

Have a tip we should know? [email protected]