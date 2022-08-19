Tucker Carlson Sounds Alarm on GOP Losing Midterms: ‘If You Ask People Which Party Do They Like More? They Say Democrats!’

Tucker Carlson, Fox News’s most popular host with one of the highest-rated shows on cable news, sounded the alarm on Thursday night that the latest polling and fundraising numbers show the Democrats could very well keep Congress despite President Joe Biden’s dismal approval ratings.

“Unpopular presidents drag their parties to the bottom in midterm elections. That’s the unchanging rule of politics,” Carlson began, while showing an image of Biden eating ice cream superimposed in front of a burning house.

“You saw it famously in 1994 with the Republican takeover of Congress after two disastrous years of Bill Clinton. You saw it in 2006 after Hurricane Katrina. You saw it in 2010 after Obamacare. You saw it in 2018. So there is no question based on precedent that that’s about to happen once again in 2022, in November. That’s what everybody assumes. And in fact, it may well happen. We’re certainly praying for it,” Carlson continued.

“But as of tonight, we have to be honest with you, the numbers don’t show that happening. Not even close. In fact, all the indications we have right now suggest that despite Joe Biden’s well-earned unpopularity, the Democratic Party still, again, as of tonight, has a strong chance of holding Congress in November,” Carlson argued, adding:

The prediction markets, which many believe are more accurate than the polls, overwhelmingly point to the Democrats keeping at least one chamber and maybe strangest of all, as of this week, Democrats are leading Republicans nationally in the so-called generic ballot by about four points. So if you ask people, which party do you like more, they say Democrats. And maybe that’s why Democrats are raising a lot more money, too. And not just money from their patrons in big tech, but from small dollar donors. That’s bad.

Pundits and political strategists remain torn over whether or not Democrats are on track to retain the House as Democrats historically underperform the generic ballot in midterm elections. Additionally, as both parties look to energize their respective bases, trailing in the polls and messaging like Carlson’s can be effective in activating the base.

“In June, Democrats raised $64 million online from 4 million people. That same month, this June. Republicans raised only $26 million online from just over a million donors from the first quarter to the second quarter of this year; donations to the Republican Party dropped by more than 12%. By contrast, donations to the Democratic Party are up more than 20 percent,” said Carlson diving into the numbers.

“That is not good at all, not simply because you need money to run a political campaign, but because money is to some extent, a measure of commitment and intensity,” Carlson concluded before moving on to specific Senate races in Pennsylvania and Georgia.

Carlson then went on to give the Republican Party some strategic advice, arguing that even “mediocre” candidates could win on “illegal immigration and crime” – issues he claimed “threaten the existence of our society.” Carlson went on to accuse Democrats of trying to “change the population” with illegal immigration, a nod to the controversial far-right “great replacement theory.”

Watch the full clip above via Fox News

