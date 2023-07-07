Tucker Carlson Tells Russell Brand He Still Doesn’t Know Why He Was Fired From Fox But Says ‘I Wish Fox Well’

Tucker Carlson revealed he’s not angry with Fox News over his shock firing in April and says he wishes the company well.

The exchange took place on the Friday edition of Russell Brand’s Stay Free podcast on Rumble where Carlson opened up about his brisk departure from the media outlet and his latest venture on Twitter. A clip from their conversation began circulating on Twitter via The Post Millennial.

Carlson was fired from Fox News back in April, which, along with Don Lemon’s firing from CNN on the same day, shook up the media world.

On the Thursday show, Brand asked, “How have you been personally and how does it compare to the time when you left MSNBC in terms of its emotional impact on you?”

“This is not the first time I’ve been fired. And I think in our business, when you work for a big company in media and you know, you say what you think, there’s an expectation that you could get fired,” Carlson said.

“So I’ve always had that, and I’ve always tried to take the long view, not just on media, but on life. All graves go unvisited in the end. I always think that. I was surprised — I didn’t expect to get fired that morning at all in April. So I was shocked, but I wasn’t really shocked and I wasn’t mad. It’s not my company. And when you work for someone else, that person reserves the right, and in fact has inherently the right to decide whether you work there or not,” he added.

Carlson added that months later, he still has not been told why he was fired from the company.

“I don’t know why I was fired. I really don’t. I’m not angry about it. You can believe me or not, but I think you can feel that I’m not. You know, I wish Fox well,” Carlson said.

He even addressed the series of behind-the-scenes clips of him and personal text messages that were mysteriously leaked in the weeks after his ousting to Media Matters and the New York Times.

“There was ugly leaking, you know, I’m a racist or whatever they leaked or someone there leaked to the New York Times, but that’s not true. And I think the people who run the company know that’s not true, I actually don’t think they did it. And I’m not mad about it. And I’ve been happy,” Carlson said.

Watch above via Russell Brand’s Stay Free podcast on Rumble.

