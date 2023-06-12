Tucker Carlson’s Lawyer Urges GOP Lawmakers to Boycott Fox News: ‘You Have Free Will!’

Harmeet Dhillon, a MAGA influencer and lawyer for Tucker Carlson, urged Republican leaders to boycott Fox News on Monday after the network sent Carlson a second cease-and-desist letter following the second episode of Tucker on Twitter airing last week.

Dhillon, who ran unsuccessfully to chair the Republican National Committee earlier in the year, wrote on Twitter:

For all the friends who have been asking “why don’t we see you on Fox anymore?” — This is why. I am passionately committed to free speech and a free flow of information necessary for a free society. Until Fox stops trying to silence Tucker, it’s not a place for me. And I feel for my friends working at the network which has clearly caved into pressure from some quarter to silence @TuckerCarlson. What you are seeing on Fox today is a censored version of the news. Keep that in mind as you make your viewing and your commenting choices.

She shared her message attached to a tweet of Axios’s report on the new cease-and-desist letter from Fox News and declared Carlson “will not be silenced — by the far left or by Fox News.”

Dhillon issued a statement to Axios in response to the cease-and-desist letter from Fox saying, “Doubling down on the most catastrophic programming decision in the history of the cable news industry, Fox is now demanding that Tucker Carlson be silent until after the 2024 election.” Carlson remains under contract with Fox News through January of 2025 – a contract that includes a non-compete agreement.

Carlson and his legal team, which includes Bryan Freedman who is also repping Don Lemon and Chris Cuomo, have previously accused Fox of breaching that contract by allegedly leaking damaging information against the flamethrowing host, who was fired in April. Fox has categorically denied the allegations and federal authorities have since opened an investigation into potential cybercrimes against the network, suggesting Fox was hacked.

Dhillon concluded her Twitter thread by declaring, “For all the members of Congress, culture warriors, “influencers,” @GOP officials — do you really want to air your views on a network that spits on its viewers, leaks oppo on its own talent, and even threatens former talent for speaking, for free, on @Twitter?! You have free will!”

For all the members of Congress, culture warriors, “influencers,”@GOP officials — do you really want to air your views on a network that spits on its viewers, leaks oppo on its own talent, and even threatens former talent for speaking, for free, on @Twitter?! You have free will! — Harmeet K. Dhillon (@pnjaban) June 12, 2023

Fox’s cease-and-desist letter and threat of legal action against Carlson for continuing to violate his non-compete agreement will apparently be tested on Tuesday as Justin Wells, Carlson’s executive producer who was fired alongside him, has already announced the third episode of Tucker on Twitter. “Next Episode of Tucker on Twitter coming Tuesday: Tucker’s response to the indictment of President Donald Trump,” Wells tweeted over the weekend.

The second episode of Tucker on Twitter was widely condemned as trafficking in antisemitic tropes and pro-Russian talking points as Carlson labeled Ukraine’s Jewish leader as a “rodent-like” “persecutor of Christians” and argued the Ukrainian military was behind a recent catastrophic dam breach in the country.

Have a tip we should know? tips@mediaite.com