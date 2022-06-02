Tulsa Police: Gunman Killed Himself 39 Seconds After Officers Entered Hospital

The gunman who entered Natalie Medical Building on the campus of St. Francis Hospital in Tulsa, Okla., on Wednesday and fatally shot four people killed himself 39 seconds after officers entered the building, according to the Tulsa Police.

On Thursday, Tulsa Police Department Chief Wendell Franklin gave a timeline of the shooting allegedly carried out by Michael Louis, who had previously received treatment at the hospital for back surgery:

At 4:52 p.m. on June the 1st, a third party who was on a video chat off location with an on-location doctor called 911 saying the doctor told her to call 911 saying there has been a shooting. At 4:53 p.m. we received a 911 call about a shooter in a building. We then continued to receive multiple calls that were more specific on a shooter being on the second floor of the Natalie Building on the campus of St. Francis Hospital. At 4:55 p.m., a person called and clarified the Natalie Building as the scene of the shooting. The first Tulsa Police officers arrived one minute later at 4:56 p.m.

Franklin said that there was a final gunshot, which was Louis “taking his own life.”

“The gunshot was at 4:58 p.m.,” he said. “Approximately 39 seconds after the first officers entered the building.”

