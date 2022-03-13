Tulsi Gabbard Accused of Peddling ‘Putin’s Propaganda’ in Video Claiming Ukrainian Biolab Threat

Former Democratic congresswoman Tulsi Gabbard made waves on Sunday when she tweeted the video above that further amplified an unproven claim in which U.S.-funded Biolabs in Ukraine are a significant threat amid conflict in the region.

In the video, Gabbard states that there are around 25 U.S.-funded Biolabs in Ukraine, “which if breached would release and spread deadly pathogens,” around the world. Gabbard attempts to rally her followers to “take action now to prevent disaster,” continuing on to call for a ceasefire in the region until the labs are “secured and pathogens destroyed.”

There are 25+ US-funded biolabs in Ukraine which if breached would release & spread deadly pathogens to US/world. We must take action now to prevent disaster. US/Russia/Ukraine/NATO/UN/EU must implement a ceasefire now around these labs until they’re secured & pathogens destroyed pic.twitter.com/dhDTH5smIG — Tulsi Gabbard 🌺 (@TulsiGabbard) March 13, 2022

Earlier this week, China’s Foreign Ministry piled on to the spreading conspiracy repeating the Russian claim that has been refuted consistently by the United States.

Gabbard’s video received immediate condemnation across Twitter with many responding with intense disapproval:

this former member of Congress and fringe Democratic presidential candidate is spreading Vladimir Putin’s propaganda https://t.co/UTqQRd0oYC — John Harwood (@JohnJHarwood) March 13, 2022

Useful idiot is too charitable for @TulsiGabbard https://t.co/NhS5nlvXgE — Edward Luce (@EdwardGLuce) March 13, 2022

Tulsi Gabbard is horrible. — Jon Cooper (@joncoopertweets) March 13, 2022

Do you ever have a moment of self-reflection after watching yourself spouting the Kremlin line like this? Do you ever think “wow, I even look like a cult member?” — Chris Taylor (@FutureBoy) March 13, 2022

Tulsi Gabbard is a Lt. Col. in the Army Reserve. 1st Special Forces Command, who she serves with, has been largely hands off with her amid constant peddling of conspiracy theories and Russian disinformation. pic.twitter.com/oQEuiU1XNq — Steve Beynon (@StevenBeynon) March 13, 2022

This also comes as developments were released earlier this week that dual Russian-American national Elena Branson, also known as Elena Chernykh, who is accused of illegally supporting pro-Russia U.S. policy action, gave money to Gabbard’s campaign.

Many responded to Gabbard’s tweet by invoking a CNN article from 2019 in which former Democratic presidential nominee Hillary Clinton is quoted claiming that Russia is “grooming” Gabbard in order to gain some level of control in U.S. politics.

Have a tip we should know? tips@mediaite.com