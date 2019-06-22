comScore

Tulsi Gabbard: Biden Comments on Segregationist Senators Were ‘Unfairly Misrepresented’ for ‘Cheap Political Points’

By Josh FeldmanJun 22nd, 2019, 10:59 am

Several Democratic candidates have publicly criticized former VP Joe Biden over his comments about working with segregationist senators, but 2020 contender Tulsi Gabbard said he’s being unfairly attacked.

In tweets tagging Elizabeth Warren and Kamala Harris, Gabbard said, “Joe Biden did not ‘celebrate’ or ‘coddle’ segregationists. His critics have unfairly misrepresented his important message to score cheap political points.”

She said she agrees with Biden on “the ability to work with those who we disagree, even those who hold some views which we abhor.”

In addition to Warren and Harris, Cory Booker was particularly critical of Biden this week. He called on Biden to apologize, and Bernie Sanders tweeted in agreement.

