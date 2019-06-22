Several Democratic candidates have publicly criticized former VP Joe Biden over his comments about working with segregationist senators, but 2020 contender Tulsi Gabbard said he’s being unfairly attacked.

In tweets tagging Elizabeth Warren and Kamala Harris, Gabbard said, “Joe Biden did not ‘celebrate’ or ‘coddle’ segregationists. His critics have unfairly misrepresented his important message to score cheap political points.”

She said she agrees with Biden on “the ability to work with those who we disagree, even those who hold some views which we abhor.”

(1/3) @ewarren @KamalaHarris Joe Biden did not "celebrate" or “coddle” segregationists. His critics have unfairly misrepresented his important message to score cheap political points. I agree with @ClyburnSC06 and @JoeBiden: in order for Congress and the president to… — Tulsi Gabbard (@TulsiGabbard) June 21, 2019

(2/3) …get things done for the American people, there needs to be civility in Washington and in the country — the ability to work with those who we disagree, even those who hold some views which we abhor. In order for Congress to work for the American people… — Tulsi Gabbard (@TulsiGabbard) June 21, 2019

(3/3) …we need to find common ground with each other. That is not possible without civility. We don’t need another president who is going to continue to divide our country. We need a president who will unite us. United we stand, divided we fall. — Tulsi Gabbard (@TulsiGabbard) June 21, 2019

In addition to Warren and Harris, Cory Booker was particularly critical of Biden this week. He called on Biden to apologize, and Bernie Sanders tweeted in agreement.

