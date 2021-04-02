Turns Out First Lady Jill Biden is Master of Disguise Who Snookered Reporters and Staff with April Fool’s Day Prank

First Lady Dr. Jill Biden nailed reporters and staff with a wicked April Fool’s Day prank that resulted in all of them… getting free ice cream.

Dr. Biden got into the spirit of the irritating holiday on the flight back from California Thursday night, as detailed in a pool report by Emily Goodin:

During meal service on the trip back, a flight attendant with short black hair – wearing a black pants suit, black face mask and a name badge reading Jasmine – walked through the staff, Secret Service and press cabins passing out Dove ice cream bars. About five minutes after she made her way through, Anthony Bernal and Michael LaRosa came back to the press cabin laughing. Then “Jasmine” reappeared in the press section, now sans wig, revealing herself to be Dr. Jill Biden. “April Fool’s,” FLOTUS said. Pool was indeed totally fooled but takes comfort in the fact that none of FLOTUS’ staff recognized Dr. Biden in disguise either. Bernal and LaRosa reassured the pool they were just as surprised when “Jasmine” revealed her true identity to them. The pool laughed. FLOTUS, laughing and visibly pleased with her prank, returned to her cabin. The ice cream bars – vanilla with a hard chocolate coating – were delicious.

And somewhere, a think piece about Jill Biden’s disregard for the obesity epidemic was born.

The prank put several White House reporters in mind of a similar incident when the mischievous educator was the second lady.

This isn’t Jill Biden’s first tangle with airborne pranks– in a Daily Show interview in 2019, she told Trevor Noah that once, as Second Lady, she hid in an overhead bin to surprise staff traveling with her on Air Force Two. https://t.co/4uJJUMPftM https://t.co/OV0mZ5Xn04 — DJ Judd (@DJJudd) April 2, 2021

reminds me of when she was second lady jill biden once stuffed herself into an overhead compartment for a prank https://t.co/mcVlv1Zywq pic.twitter.com/u63E3JtCV9 — Justin Sink (@justinsink) April 2, 2021

Reason Editor-in-Chief Nick Gillespie carried on the fun with this deadpan parody tweet of a completely humorless scold:

So thankful the press is maintaining its critical distance from the powers that be. We’d be lost without them. https://t.co/gpWpBtxl17 — Nick Gillespie (@nickgillespie) April 2, 2021

And somewhere, Matt Gaetz was surely thinking “Oh, but if I give someone a flight attendant costume and some ice cream bars, it’s somehow ‘creepy!'”

