Twitter Blue Checks Blame Trump for Herman Cain’s Death of Coronavirus Minutes After News Breaks

By Tommy ChristopherJul 30th, 2020, 11:00 am

Verified Twitter users blamed President Donald Trump and his Tulsa campaign rally for the death of former Republican presidential frontrunner Herman Cain in the minutes following the announcement of Cain’s death of complications from COVID-19.

With varying degrees of reverence or lack thereof, media figures and others immediately pointed the finger at Trump’s Tulsa rally as the cause of Cain’s death, including many journalists who noted the connection between Cain’s maskless attendance at the rally and subsequent diagnosis.

Mr. Cain was hospitalized in early July after attending Trump’s Tulsa rally.

