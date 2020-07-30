Twitter Blue Checks Blame Trump for Herman Cain’s Death of Coronavirus Minutes After News Breaks

Verified Twitter users blamed President Donald Trump and his Tulsa campaign rally for the death of former Republican presidential frontrunner Herman Cain in the minutes following the announcement of Cain’s death of complications from COVID-19.

With varying degrees of reverence or lack thereof, media figures and others immediately pointed the finger at Trump’s Tulsa rally as the cause of Cain’s death, including many journalists who noted the connection between Cain’s maskless attendance at the rally and subsequent diagnosis.

Herman Cain — leader of Black Voices for Trump — has died from coronavirus, according to Newsmax. He attended Trump’s Oklahoma rally and 10 days later was admitted to the hospital. https://t.co/nVUzjXqLBS — Anna Palmer (@apalmerdc) July 30, 2020

My goodness. Herman Cain has died of COVID, sacrificed at the altar of @realDonaldTrump‘s maskless Tulsa rally. There’s no way to spin this. — Dave Zirin (@EdgeofSports) July 30, 2020

Herman Cain died today after a long fight with coronavirus. Below is a photo of Cain in a crowd of people without a mask at Trump’s Oklahoma rally last month. pic.twitter.com/5mDe9mznID — Renato Mariotti (@renato_mariotti) July 30, 2020

Herman Cain’s death isn’t funny, it’s a tragedy that was preventable. Add another corpse to Trump’s count. https://t.co/6egMwWbNtu — Ron Marz (@ronmarz) July 30, 2020

Sad news — Herman Cain, chair of Black Voices for Trump and Republican presidential candidate, has died from Coronavirus at 74. He attended Trump’s rally in Tulsa 10 days before he was admitted to hospital with the virus. https://t.co/ayuefsGOLC via @Newsmax — Meridith McGraw (@meridithmcgraw) July 30, 2020

This is more evidence of why Trump should be charged with MANSLAUGHTER! #HermanCain https://t.co/wDQyzADKpL — (((DeanObeidallah))) (@DeanObeidallah) July 30, 2020

Six weeks ago, Herman Cain was maskless at a Trump rally. Today, Herman Cain has died. https://t.co/dRcpqQkUr6 — Steph Haberman (@StephLauren) July 30, 2020

Oh my God! This is terrifying. https://t.co/oWfwpp1aAG — Eric Michael Garcia (@EricMGarcia) July 30, 2020

to be clear, herman cain went to a trump rally without a) a mask, and b) social distancing curious to see how the trump death cult handles this one https://t.co/9IAhHNAkHv — Succubus Ana Valens 🏴 (@acvalens) July 30, 2020

Per @Newsmax, Herman Cain has passed away. He attended ⁦@realDonaldTrump⁩’s Tulsa rally sans mask, and was hospitalized with COVID-19 shortly thereafter. pic.twitter.com/YNPfkfw1nH — Andrew Feinberg (@AndrewFeinberg) July 30, 2020

re herman cain’s death the trump people – including his son – keep attacking biden for not having traditional campaign events. joe biden’s campaign events never killed anyone. trump’s rally did. — Oliver Willis (@owillis) July 30, 2020

Herman Cain was hospitalized for coronavirus two weeks after he attended Trump’s Tulsa rally without a face mask. He’s the first senior casualty of the science denial Trump cult. The question is whether even that can wake others up about the dangers of Trump and the virus. https://t.co/olobtDXjGx — Evan McMullin (@EvanMcMullin) July 30, 2020

Donald trumps ego killed Herman Cain on the day of his Tulsa rally. — Kurt Eichenwald (@kurteichenwald) July 30, 2020

Mr. Cain was hospitalized in early July after attending Trump’s Tulsa rally.

