Twitter Blue Checks Outraged by White House Selling Trump Coronavirus Coins — But It Wasn’t the White House

A variety of prominent Twitter users — including Senator Bernie Sanders — were fished in by a “White House Gift Shop” offer of commemorative Covid-19 pandemic coins, but the site offering the apocalyptic tchotchkes is not, in fact, affiliated with President Donald Trump or The White House.

Independent Vermont Senator Bernie Sanders was among those who expressed outrage this week when “The White House Gift Shop” began selling coins commemorating Trump’s response to the coronavirus crisis, causing many to believe that Trump and The White House were trying to make a crass buck.

Sanders tweeted “If the White House Gift Shop is going to produce $100 COVID-19 coins, Trump can sure as hell utilize the Defense Production Act to manufacture the gloves, gowns, and masks our medical workers desperately need.”

Sanders wasn’t the only blue check who was fooled, while others familiar with this particular phenomenon from previous rodeos tried to warn that the shop isn’t actually related to The White House at all. That’s a fascinating and convoluted story all its own that TPM’s Josh Marshall dug into a few years back.

Is the Trump administration hawking COVID-19 coins, as Senator Bernie Sanders implied in a tweet to his nearly 10 million followers? No. The tweet is highly misleading. A fact-check from @thedispatch and @Alec_Dent.https://t.co/H8NjIsjpJk https://t.co/fHpf6IYsJl — Stephen Hayes (@stephenfhayes) May 1, 2020

You know the White House Gift Shop that’s selling #Covid19 commemorative coins of dubious taste that’s getting people angry? Trump’s got nothing to do with it & the website is not connected to the White House. It’s a private company that holds the trademark. pic.twitter.com/ELl8fPYg6H — Alistair Coleman (@alistaircoleman) April 30, 2020

The 2020 @realmoney “No Apologies Tour” continues: coronavirus task force members surrounding it.”)

I repeat: The “White House Gift Shop” is a private for-profit entity. It’s not related to the Trump White House. Yes, I realize it tries to appear as if it is, but it is not. The #coronavirus commemorative coin is not a thing the administration is doing. https://t.co/EYLapQzQWq — Elizabeth Crisp (@elizabethcrisp) April 29, 2020

fyi folks the “white house gift shop” selling the tacky covid-19 coin is not an official govt gift shop. its gross, and no doubt trump is doing gross things. but this is not that. pic.twitter.com/oU1KowGoWK — Oliver Willis (@owillis) April 29, 2020

But even skeptics like Patricia Arquette Were pretty sure Trump was the villain anyway.

Now the vampires are charging 125.00 for these coins and I find it hard to believe Trump who has copywritten his ass from here to Timbuktu including massage parlors in China is not getting money somehow. — Patricia Arquette (@PattyArquette) April 30, 2020

The official White House Communications Agency did once release coins that bore the inscription “Supreme Leader Kim Jong-Un” in advance of Trump’s summit with the North Korean dictator, but the White House has not produced coronavirus coins. Yet.

