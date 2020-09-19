United States Senator Chuck Grassley (R-IA) sent out a curious tweet seeking to find the owner of a dead “pet pidgin” found on his front lawn Saturday afternoon. The tweet left much of verified Twitter confused.

“If u lost ur pet pidgin /it’s dead in front yard my Iowa farm JUST DISCOVERED here r identifiers,” Grassley tweeted. “Right leg Blue 2020/3089/AU2020/SHE ///LEFT LEG GREEN BAND NO PRINTED INFO.”

“Sorry for bad news,” he added.

Twitter users quickly had some fun at the fact Grassley billed the animal as a “pet pidgin,” while others jokingly claimed it was their pet.

Sen. Grassley’s Twitter account appears to have been hacked — or the Senator is having a hell of a Saturday afternoon. The tweet is still live after 40 minutes. https://t.co/KwQfc9uh0w — David Slotnick (@David_Slotnick) September 19, 2020

I’m a ⚪️ bear

⚪️ twink

⚪️ otter

🔘 pet pidgin https://t.co/XqDFVXRntj — Robbie Couch (@robbie_couch) September 19, 2020

2020 strikes again. Poor pidgin. https://t.co/lqCr210QnQ — Matt Whitlock (@mattdizwhitlock) September 19, 2020

PSA for pet pidgin owners in Iowa: https://t.co/lytbAjhfDh — Nancy Chen (@NancyChenNews) September 19, 2020

My pet pidgin 😭 https://t.co/pkiVzwQ6mx — Ash Crossan (@AshCrossan) September 19, 2020

Put this one in the Chuck Grassley Twitter hall of fame https://t.co/LkDuI7FfpK — Brianne Pfannenstiel (@brianneDMR) September 19, 2020

let’s check in with senate republicans and see how they’re handling the enormity of the moment https://t.co/fYGc91fPMS — j.d. durkin (@jiveDurkey) September 19, 2020

another downed government surveillance drone. you hate to see it. https://t.co/luKrnK1fxB — Siraj Hashmi (@SirajAHashmi) September 19, 2020

Chuck Grassley tweets always make me feel like I ate too many magic mushrooms. https://t.co/XLQ6arZKVt — Adam Best (@adamcbest) September 19, 2020

The funniest thing about Grassley’s Twitter feed is that he tweeted like this back when the site only allowed 140 character. https://t.co/O51TxIWPe2 — 𝐉𝐚𝐲 𝐂𝐨𝐬𝐭 (@JayCostTWS) September 19, 2020

Others were expecting the senator to share his thoughts on if he will move ahead in support of filling the vacant seat of the late Supreme Court Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg — instead of tweeting about a dead pet pidgin.

Not the tweet most expected from a Senator at this particular moment… https://t.co/mEsWR66qPx — Michael Holmes (@holmescnn) September 19, 2020

A key senate voice weighs in https://t.co/WrtVqFxsDG — Mark Leibovich (@MarkLeibovich) September 19, 2020

[stares at tweet for clues about votes] https://t.co/2Kq4tOcg7j — Parker Molloy (@ParkerMolloy) September 19, 2020

