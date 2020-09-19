comScore

'BAD NEWS'

Twitter Confused By Senator Chuck Grassley’s Dead ‘Pet Pidgin’ Tweet: ‘A Key Senate Voice Weighs In’

By Zachary PetrizzoSep 19th, 2020, 6:31 pm

United States Senator Chuck Grassley (R-IA) sent out a curious tweet seeking to find the owner of a dead “pet pidgin” found on his front lawn Saturday afternoon. The tweet left much of verified Twitter confused.

“If u lost ur pet pidgin /it’s dead in front yard my Iowa farm JUST DISCOVERED here r identifiers,” Grassley tweeted. “Right leg Blue 2020/3089/AU2020/SHE ///LEFT LEG GREEN BAND NO PRINTED INFO.”

“Sorry for bad news,” he added.

Twitter users quickly had some fun at the fact Grassley billed the animal as a “pet pidgin,” while others jokingly claimed it was their pet.

Others were expecting the senator to share his thoughts on if he will move ahead in support of filling the vacant seat of the late Supreme Court Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg — instead of tweeting about a dead pet pidgin.

