Twitter Erupts Following Biden’s U.S. Air Force Graduation Ceremony Tumble

After President Joe Biden fell during his appearance at the U.S. Air Force graduation ceremony Thursday afternoon, Twitter absolutely exploded with commentary.
As expected, users flooded the platform calling Biden’s fall a dire sign for his ailing health.
Other’s predicted that instead of the onslaught of Target Pride Month coverage, news outlets may have a new topic to discuss for the next several days.
There was also the humorous takes, with Barstool Sports leading the charge.
And then of course… there was Ben Shapiro.
Some users compared it to former President Donald Trump’s own visit to the West Point graduation in 2020, where his slow and calculated decent from the stage via ramp lite up the internet with concerns over his health.
Not surprisingly, after the fall, #President Harris began trending on the platform with users sharing their speculations on the vitality of the president.
Have a tip we should know? tips@mediaite.com