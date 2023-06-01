Twitter Erupts Following Biden’s U.S. Air Force Graduation Ceremony Tumble

After President Joe Biden fell during his appearance at the U.S. Air Force graduation ceremony Thursday afternoon, Twitter absolutely exploded with commentary.

As expected, users flooded the platform calling Biden’s fall a dire sign for his ailing health.

This dude is not well, folks. https://t.co/3TVgKQCflG — Dana Loesch (@DLoesch) June 1, 2023

Joe Biden just took a big fall on the stage at the Air Force Academy graduation. This is elder abuse. He isn’t well. pic.twitter.com/jpT2EjgyNH — Clay Travis (@ClayTravis) June 1, 2023

As much trouble as Biden has standing on his feet without falling in front of the cameras, imagine how many times he has fallen down when the cameras aren't rolling! https://t.co/2xO0W21Dpf — Donald Trump Jr. (@DonaldJTrumpJr) June 1, 2023

Everyone involved (including Jill Biden) in letting this happen to Joe & our country is cruel and unpatriotic. https://t.co/rWqJ94RxNN — Rachel Campos-Duffy (@RCamposDuffy) June 1, 2023

At this point, running him for President is just cruel. pic.twitter.com/XtKw6qi9rP — Pete Hegseth (@PeteHegseth) June 1, 2023

To the ignorant people who are calling for President Joe Biden to be removed from office via the 25th Amendment because he tripped, here is a reminder that Franklin D. Roosevelt was confined to a wheelchair for his presidency. Old people fall.

Young people fall.

Smart people… pic.twitter.com/iOwTELPVZo — Brian Krassenstein (@krassenstein) June 1, 2023

Other’s predicted that instead of the onslaught of Target Pride Month coverage, news outlets may have a new topic to discuss for the next several days.

Conservative media will now break from wall-to-wall coverage of Target's merchandise to someone tripping — Jason S. Campbell (@JasonSCampbell) June 1, 2023

And of course, this will be the lead story on every @FoxNews show tonight. Pretty impressive to me how nimbly he got himself back up. https://t.co/f6FmTwjvQI — Joe Walsh (@WalshFreedom) June 1, 2023

Looks like he tripped over a teleprompter cable. Doesn't seem to have broken anything. The right will of course try to present this as senility–and the folks on the left who went ape when Trump stumbled on a ramp won't have much right to complain. https://t.co/YvpZki2nje — Megan McArdle (@asymmetricinfo) June 1, 2023

There was also the humorous takes, with Barstool Sports leading the charge.

Getting up off your couch for the first time after 10 Beers pic.twitter.com/TMdPJ2FXtT — Barstool Sports (@barstoolsports) June 1, 2023

Swiftest recovery since the US economy post-COVID https://t.co/cWN0UVo99o — David Frum (@davidfrum) June 1, 2023

And then of course… there was Ben Shapiro.

You cannot have it both ways. Either Biden is perfectly fit and him falling down is funny particularly because he is perfectly fit, or he is not physically fit and we shouldn't laugh because it is dangerous for an 80-year-old man to fall down. — Ben Shapiro (@benshapiro) June 1, 2023

Some users compared it to former President Donald Trump’s own visit to the West Point graduation in 2020, where his slow and calculated decent from the stage via ramp lite up the internet with concerns over his health.

I'm sure we will get days of media coverage and 25th amendment talk about this like we did when President Trump slowly walked down a ramp that one time. https://t.co/E6yBg8WpPP — Shem Horne (@Shem_Infinite) June 1, 2023

Yeah, but at least he didn't make his way slowly down a ramp. https://t.co/iaMMZ8SwPw — Brandon Morse (@TheBrandonMorse) June 1, 2023

Looking forward to “Biden’s Fall Raises New Health Questions” from @nytimes with a subhead about Biden’s age. pic.twitter.com/8ljtG3Geb5 — Drew Holden (@DrewHolden360) June 1, 2023

Not surprisingly, after the fall, #President Harris began trending on the platform with users sharing their speculations on the vitality of the president.

