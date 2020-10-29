Senate candidate Jon Ossoff went viral with a blistering minute-and-a-half barrage against Georgia Republican Senator David Perdue during a debate Wednesday night, setting blue-check Twitter ablaze in the process.

Ossoff, who leads Perdue in recent polling, posted a clip in which he went after Perdue over his stock trades, his dismissal of the coronavirus as similar to the flu, and his efforts to repeal Obamacare and strip preexisting conditions protections.

“Perhaps Senator Perdue would have been able to respond properly to the COVID-19 pandemic if you hadn’t been fending off multiple federal investigations for insider trading,” Ossoff said in the clip. “It’s not just that you’re a crook, senator. It’s that you’re attacking the health of the people that you represent. You did say COVID-19 was no deadlier than the flu. You did say there would be no significant uptick in cases. All the while, you were looking after your own assets and your own portfolio, and you did vote four times to end protections for pre-existing conditions. Four times. And the legislation that you tout, the Protect Act, it includes loopholes that specifically allow insurance companies to deny policies to Georgians with pre-existing conditions. Can you look down the camera and tell the people of this state why you voted four times to allow insurance companies to deny us health coverage because we may suffer from diabetes or heart disease or asthma or have cancer in remission? Why, senator?”

David Perdue lined his own pockets – trading medical stocks and dumping casino shares – while he lied to us about the threat of a virus that’s now killed over 220,000 Americans. He doesn’t deserve to be re-elected. #GASen #GASenDebate pic.twitter.com/5iW8wsrpGq — Jon Ossoff (@ossoff) October 29, 2020

The moment went viral, as celebrities, political and media figures, and other blue-check users cheered Ossoff and dunked on Perdue.

“It’s not just that you’re a crook, Senator” may be one of the best lines I’ve ever heard in a debate. Georgia, you deserve better than this conman who got rich off the pandemic. Vote for @Ossoff.pic.twitter.com/aSAHrWtqlz — Brian Tyler Cohen (@briantylercohen) October 29, 2020

Holy shit, THIS VIDEO: “It’s not just that you’re a crook, Senator…” 😈😈😈🔥🔥🔥🔥🔥🔥🔥🔥🔥🔥🔥🔥🔥 https://t.co/wwVpmhp1k4 — Eric Garland (@ericgarland) October 29, 2020

This is what we need in Washington. Honest, fearless and fed up. https://t.co/A5Mu8FA1EE — Ben Rhodes (@brhodes) October 29, 2020

Good gracious. Wanna see a grown man skint? https://t.co/xpo3aEcVqp — Jeffrey Vote Out This Gameshow Clown Wright (@jfreewright) October 29, 2020

👀Man, when your opponent’s argument begins with, “It’s not *just* that you’re a crook, Senator…” you’ve hit rock bottom😬👏🏾 https://t.co/6H5VbXMFGU — Asha Rangappa (@AshaRangappa_) October 29, 2020

I mean, get this man to the Senate!💥 — Maya Harris (@mayaharris_) October 29, 2020

Everyone should watch this, and then donate to @ossoff. And if you’re a resident of Georgia, vote for him. Also, Sen Purdue is the same guy that racially mocked @KamalaHarris’ name and then was too chickenshit to own up to it. https://t.co/h49160W4mt — Ted Lieu (@tedlieu) October 29, 2020

Maybe Ossoff is good again? https://t.co/RzsaLpC6WG — Bill Scher (@billscher) October 29, 2020

I’d like to report a murder. Jon Ossoff slays GOP opponent Perdue in Georgia US Senate debate. pic.twitter.com/RL2CrTPSMJ — John Aravosis 🇺🇸🇬🇷🏳️‍🌈 (@aravosis) October 29, 2020

It’s the dramatic pauses for me… https://t.co/kPXSFMRkq6 — Dr. Avis (@SistahScholar) October 29, 2020

I didn’t know Ossoff smoked. He lit Perdue the fuck up pic.twitter.com/i8V8KYnhiH — Ethan Embry (@EmbryEthan) October 29, 2020

Watch the tape https://t.co/NTx3q2t9uf — Edward Norton (@EdwardNorton) October 29, 2020

“It’s not just that you’re a crook, Senator…” @JonOssoff with a line that will stick. #GASen https://t.co/KOUiai59GK — Paul Begala (@PaulBegala) October 29, 2020

Very impressive moment from @ossoff in this debate. It’s crucial we win this seat. #FlipTheSenate https://t.co/8UdycW5Old — US Rep Brendan Boyle (@RepBrendanBoyle) October 29, 2020

“It’s not just that you’re a crook” https://t.co/zr50gP0coc — Pete Dominick (@PeteDominick) October 29, 2020

Senator Perdue been real quiet since he got dragged for mocking @KamalaHarris’ name. He literally said 😶😶😶😶. pic.twitter.com/Nxk1MBTt4C — Meena Harris (@meenaharris) October 29, 2020

Perdue’s response to Ossoff’s closing query, not included in Ossoff’s clip, was to say “I voted against the Affordable Care Act, better known as Obamacare, because it was taking insurance away from millions of Georgians. Today almost 18% of Georgians don’t have any health insurance because of the Affordable Care Act.”

This is completely false, as Obamacare lowered the uninsured rate in Georgia dramatically, despite the state’s failure to expand Medicaid, and it has only begun to rise under Trump administration policies.

Watch the clip above via WTOC.

