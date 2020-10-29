comScore

Twitter Erupts Over Jon Ossoff’s Blistering Debate Barrage Against Sen. David Perdue: ‘Cleanup on Aisle 1’

By Tommy ChristopherOct 29th, 2020, 9:06 am

Senate candidate Jon Ossoff went viral with a blistering minute-and-a-half barrage against Georgia Republican Senator David Perdue during a debate Wednesday night, setting blue-check Twitter ablaze in the process.

Ossoff, who leads Perdue in recent polling, posted a clip in which he went after Perdue over his stock trades, his dismissal of the coronavirus as similar to the flu, and his efforts to repeal Obamacare and strip preexisting conditions protections.

“Perhaps Senator Perdue would have been able to respond properly to the COVID-19 pandemic if you hadn’t been fending off multiple federal investigations for insider trading,” Ossoff said in the clip. “It’s not just that you’re a crook, senator. It’s that you’re attacking the health of the people that you represent. You did say COVID-19 was no deadlier than the flu. You did say there would be no significant uptick in cases. All the while, you were looking after your own assets and your own portfolio, and you did vote four times to end protections for pre-existing conditions. Four times. And the legislation that you tout, the Protect Act, it includes loopholes that specifically allow insurance companies to deny policies to Georgians with pre-existing conditions. Can you look down the camera and tell the people of this state why you voted four times to allow insurance companies to deny us health coverage because we may suffer from diabetes or heart disease or asthma or have cancer in remission? Why, senator?”

The moment went viral, as celebrities, political and media figures, and other blue-check users cheered Ossoff and dunked on Perdue.

Perdue’s response to Ossoff’s closing query, not included in Ossoff’s clip, was to say “I voted against the Affordable Care Act, better known as Obamacare, because it was taking insurance away from millions of Georgians. Today almost 18% of Georgians don’t have any health insurance because of the Affordable Care Act.”

This is completely false, as Obamacare lowered the uninsured rate in Georgia dramatically, despite the state’s failure to expand Medicaid, and it has only begun to rise under Trump administration policies.

Watch the clip above via WTOC.

