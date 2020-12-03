comScore

Twitter Erupts Over Massive Protest Outside Staten Island Bar That Violated Covid Rules: ‘Drunk On Freedom, High On Stupid’

By Tommy ChristopherDec 3rd, 2020, 9:03 am

Video of massive crowds outside a Staten Island bar that was shuttered over Covid restrictions went viral overnight, and prompted a blizzard of strong reactions on social media.

Spurred on by the arrest of Danny Presti — general manager of Mac’s Public House in Staten Island — for violating the state’s Covid-19 curfew at the behest of bar owner Keith McAlarney, throngs of protesters packed the streets around the bar Wednesday night. Several videos of the disturbing scene of potential superspreading were posted to Twitter — some by participants.

ABC 7’s Eyewitness News posted aerial footage of the crowd, which went viral — figuratively and almost certainly literally.

Many Twitter users mocjed the crowd as stupid, while others took the opportunity to comment on things like the contrast between the police response to different sorts of protests.

There were also reactions like this.

The gathering came as the United States hit an all-time single day record of 3,157 deaths from the coronavirus.

Watch Eyewitness News’ report on the protest above via ABC7.

