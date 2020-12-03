Twitter Erupts Over Massive Protest Outside Staten Island Bar That Violated Covid Rules: ‘Drunk On Freedom, High On Stupid’

Video of massive crowds outside a Staten Island bar that was shuttered over Covid restrictions went viral overnight, and prompted a blizzard of strong reactions on social media.

Spurred on by the arrest of Danny Presti — general manager of Mac’s Public House in Staten Island — for violating the state’s Covid-19 curfew at the behest of bar owner Keith McAlarney, throngs of protesters packed the streets around the bar Wednesday night. Several videos of the disturbing scene of potential superspreading were posted to Twitter — some by participants.

THOUSANDS Of Patriots❤️ in #NewYork showed up in #StatenIsland to support bar owner arrested for opening during “commie” lockdown under ⁦@NYGovCuomo⁩. RETWEET AND SUPPORT SMALL BUSINESSES🚨 pic.twitter.com/Ihur1bdQMZ — 🌹🇺🇸 𝐏𝐀𝐑𝐈𝐒 🇺🇸🌹 (@Luna_paris) December 3, 2020

HUNDREDS of patriots have emerged as supporters of the Staten Island bar owner who was arrested for opening under Governor Cuomo’s lockdown! New Yorkers are fighting to get our freedoms back!!! 🇺🇸 pic.twitter.com/6t5xp4uVKS — Pman-News (@DPoertsch) December 3, 2020

Happening now in Staten Island: American Patriots protesting against @NYGovCuomo & @NYCMayor for arresting a bar owner for going into his own establishment. We’re silent no more. #OPENUPNYC #FightBack #2ndAmericanRevolution pic.twitter.com/2dPATqNnvt — Gab/Parler = @HoneeDesigner (@HoneeDesigner) December 3, 2020

ABC 7’s Eyewitness News posted aerial footage of the crowd, which went viral — figuratively and almost certainly literally.

A huge group of people gathered outside the Staten Island bar – in the middle of a COVID hot zone – that was shut down last night by police for violating pandemic safety rules. Many could be seen carrying the American flag. https://t.co/wNY30RhP1l pic.twitter.com/c4CLajRio7 — Eyewitness News (@ABC7NY) December 3, 2020

Many Twitter users mocjed the crowd as stupid, while others took the opportunity to comment on things like the contrast between the police response to different sorts of protests.

never underestimate how stupid americans can be https://t.co/n1EAjRYj4H — jordan (@JordanUhl) December 3, 2020

Staten Island was also the place where Eric Garner was killed. His murderer, ex-cop Daniel Pantaleo, was never brought to justice. https://t.co/cWVw8eTl3I — Kristen Clarke (@KristenClarkeJD) December 3, 2020

COVID going to eat. https://t.co/kLeDtPY0k1 — Wajahat “Wears a Mask Because of a Pandemic” Ali (@WajahatAli) December 3, 2020

Yet, for some reason, the NYPD didn’t start pushing these people around with shields, batons, and bicycles. I wonder why. 🤔 https://t.co/6uPtQxg8ad — Charlie O’Donnell (@ceonyc) December 3, 2020

“Many could be seen carrying the American flag”… which will be draped over some of their coffins within the month. https://t.co/wbcPj3uO5a — Warren Leight (@warrenleightTV) December 3, 2020

Drunk on freedom, high on stupid https://t.co/kcduLIGvJV — nate bowling (the mask goes OVER your nose) (@nate_bowling) December 3, 2020

“Two things are infinite: the universe and human stupidity; and I’m not sure about the universe.” – Albert Einstein https://t.co/rVSvYlHv71 — Rob Szczerba (@RJSzczerba) December 3, 2020

It’s a shame that sometimes what symbolizes America is stupidity. https://t.co/HHBb977BgN — Mark S. Zaid (@MarkSZaidEsq) December 3, 2020

white people are gonna be the downfall of society https://t.co/hpiokT3G9M — Tyler Conway (@jtylerconway) December 3, 2020

My 40-plus year policy of “never go to a bar on Staten Island” is looking pretty good right now https://t.co/mSBfoeHu38 — Will Bunch Sign Up For My Newsletter (@Will_Bunch) December 3, 2020

There were also reactions like this.

This was tonight outside a Staten Island bar that was shut down this week for violating tyrannical COVID rules set by dictatorial Democrats. This is just the start if Dems keep it up with the orders that they themselves all violate. The people will rise up!pic.twitter.com/lljHjG486L — Robby Starbuck (@robbystarbuck) December 3, 2020

Trump won New York https://t.co/eXtfp0QdxS — President-elect Nick Searcy, INT’L FILM & TV STAR (@yesnicksearcy) December 3, 2020

The gathering came as the United States hit an all-time single day record of 3,157 deaths from the coronavirus.

