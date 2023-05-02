Twitter Finally Deletes Pirated ‘Super Mario Bros.’ Movie After 9 Million People Watched It

Twitter has removed an account that posted the entirety of the box office hit Super Mario Bros, but not before millions could watch the movie for free.

According to Forbes, the full film, which is still playing in theaters, was illegally uploaded on Sunday to an account named “vidsthatgohard,” boasting 1.1 million followers. The account was unaffected despite posting the blockbuster without permission.

Another account, Twilight Sparkle, also uploaded the film over the weekend which garnered just under one million views.

The movie has a running time of one hour and thirty-two minutes and was uploaded to the platform in two separate posts. According to Forbes, accounts that pay for the new blue check verification mark are allowed to upload hour-long videos to the site.

The videos acquired over 9 million views during the time that it was available on the platform. Both accounts were suspended as a result.

On Sunday, the movie surpassed $1 billion dollars in the box office, according to Variety, after 26 days in theaters.

This oversight comes months after major changes occurred to how Twitter moderates content. CEO of Twitter, Elon Musk, fired many content moderators last year, whose job included combating piracy on the site.

Last month, Musk confirmed that since taking over the company in October 2022, 80% of the employees have been terminated. The company now operates with approximately 1,500 employees.

Have a tip we should know? tips@mediaite.com