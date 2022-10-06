Twitter Goes Ballistic Over News of Possible Hunter Biden Charges: ‘But WaPo Told Me This Was Russian Disinformation’
Twitter has been having a field day over the latest news scrum surrounding President Joe Biden’s son, Hunter Biden.
There’s “sufficient evidence” to charge President Joe Biden’s son, Hunter Biden<, with tax crimes and making a false statement surrounding a gun purchase, reported The Washington Post on Thursday, citing “people familiar with the case.”
The decision about whether to file charges will be made by David Weiss, the Trump-appointed U.S. Attorney in Delaware.
Reactions included plenty of mocking of the Biden Justice Dept and those who falsely called the New York Post‘s Hunter Biden laptop story “Russian disinformation.”
but wapo told me this was russian disinformation https://t.co/VQnIRSoQLJ
— Jon Gabriel (@exjon) October 6, 2022
Wait. I thought Merrick Garland’s DOJ never leaked? https://t.co/EFY344q95g
— Don Winslow (@donwinslow) October 6, 2022
But they haven’t. Tells you something about how @JoeBiden has politicized the DoJ, doesn’t it? https://t.co/QO3MBgE8NQ
— Derek Hunter (@derekahunter) October 6, 2022
looking forward to the “obviously a Russian disinfo op” letter signed by all the decorated intel officials https://t.co/kWOcx2Hfap
— Seth Mandel (@SethAMandel) October 6, 2022
There were some calling for Hunter Biden to be charged.
And he should be held accountable if he’s done things that are against the law. It’s simple. https://t.co/3hTnrKfhQL
— Nick Allen (@NickAllenforMD) October 6, 2022
Here’s the thing — if there is a legit case against him for crimes, absolutely prosecute him. This isn’t rocket science. I have no problem with someone facing consequences, regardless of their political affiliations.
See how easy that is, GOP? https://t.co/NDXAkklpk9
— Stefanie Williams (@StefWilliams25) October 6, 2022
Then charge him. No one is above the law. https://t.co/uOnK75gOgY
— Matthew Chapman (@fawfulfan) October 6, 2022
https://t.co/5EpcfeW8oG pic.twitter.com/8AqfZhesbG
— . (@ItsPaoloni) October 6, 2022
Federal *agents* aren’t the same as the federal *prosecutors* who would actually make this decision. But if they can prove Hunter Biden committed crimes then yes, they should charge him. That’s how rule of law works. https://t.co/WEJhJjMtR9
— Patrick W. Watson (@PatrickW) October 6, 2022
Hunter Biden should be in a prison cell.
— Brigitte Gabriel (@ACTBrigitte) October 6, 2022
Hunter Biden’s crackhead ass is going to jail and Republicans better see to it!!
— Lavern Spicer 🇺🇸 (@lavern_spicer) October 6, 2022
There were those who blasted the potential move to charge the younger Biden ahead of the midterms.
The allegedly anti-Trump and anti-MAGA “Deep State” that produced a letter about Hillary Clinton’s emails days before an election now leaks info about an investigation into a president’s son weeks before the midterms… https://t.co/FG8GRjKLLK
— Luke Russert (@LukeRussert) October 6, 2022
You have GOT to be kidding me.
Right before the mid-term election??? WTF! https://t.co/iIfCbzJRMX
— Charles Johnson (@Green_Footballs) October 6, 2022
Right before the 2022 midterms…. https://t.co/nNwsaGfFo2
— Wajahat Ali (@WajahatAli) October 6, 2022
And there were other defenses of Hunter Biden.
Kind reminder: Hunter Biden is not the President. https://t.co/F9J9sVur9I
— Morten Rand-Hendriksen (@mor10) October 6, 2022
I’m not sure Republicans understand that Hunter Biden is a grown man who holds no government position
— David Lazarus (@Davidlaz) October 6, 2022
This really going to hurt Hunter Biden’s chances of getting elected as President of Delaware. https://t.co/UmYvs4lK8U
— Elie Mystal (@ElieNYC) October 6, 2022
I wonder if the source for “feds see chargeable crimes for Hunter Biden” is the same source as “feds won’t recommend charges for Gaetz”. It’s the same reporter. Probably the same BS source. I would ignore it.
— Mueller, She Wrote (@MuellerSheWrote) October 6, 2022
So is Hunter Biden still running for president?
— Randi Mayem Singer (@rmayemsinger) October 6, 2022
Friendly reminder that Hunter Biden has not been indicted with any crimes but three of Donald Trump’s kids have.
— Tony Posnanski (@tonyposnanski) October 6, 2022
