Twitter Goes Ballistic Over News of Possible Hunter Biden Charges: ‘But WaPo Told Me This Was Russian Disinformation’

By Jackson RichmanOct 6th, 2022, 4:57 pm
 
Hunter Biden

Drew Angerer/Getty Images

Twitter has been having a field day over the latest news scrum surrounding President Joe Biden’s son, Hunter Biden.

There’s “sufficient evidence” to charge President Joe Biden’s son, Hunter Biden<, with tax crimes and making a false statement surrounding a gun purchase, reported The Washington Post on Thursday, citing “people familiar with the case.”

The decision about whether to file charges will be made by David Weiss, the Trump-appointed U.S. Attorney in Delaware.

Reactions included plenty of mocking of the Biden Justice Dept and those who falsely called the New York Post‘s Hunter Biden laptop story “Russian disinformation.”

There were some calling for Hunter Biden to be charged.

There were those who blasted the potential move to charge the younger Biden ahead of the midterms.

And there were other defenses of Hunter Biden.

 

Have a tip we should know? tips@mediaite.com

Filed Under: