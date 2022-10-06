Twitter Goes Ballistic Over News of Possible Hunter Biden Charges: ‘But WaPo Told Me This Was Russian Disinformation’

Twitter has been having a field day over the latest news scrum surrounding President Joe Biden’s son, Hunter Biden.

There’s “sufficient evidence” to charge President Joe Biden’s son, Hunter Biden<, with tax crimes and making a false statement surrounding a gun purchase, reported The Washington Post on Thursday, citing “people familiar with the case.”

The decision about whether to file charges will be made by David Weiss, the Trump-appointed U.S. Attorney in Delaware.

Reactions included plenty of mocking of the Biden Justice Dept and those who falsely called the New York Post‘s Hunter Biden laptop story “Russian disinformation.”

There were some calling for Hunter Biden to be charged.

There were those who blasted the potential move to charge the younger Biden ahead of the midterms.

The allegedly anti-Trump and anti-MAGA “Deep State” that produced a letter about Hillary Clinton’s emails days before an election now leaks info about an investigation into a president’s son weeks before the midterms… https://t.co/FG8GRjKLLK — Luke Russert (@LukeRussert) October 6, 2022 You have GOT to be kidding me. Right before the mid-term election??? WTF! https://t.co/iIfCbzJRMX — Charles Johnson (@Green_Footballs) October 6, 2022 Right before the 2022 midterms…. https://t.co/nNwsaGfFo2 — Wajahat Ali (@WajahatAli) October 6, 2022

And there were other defenses of Hunter Biden.

Kind reminder: Hunter Biden is not the President. https://t.co/F9J9sVur9I — Morten Rand-Hendriksen (@mor10) October 6, 2022 I’m not sure Republicans understand that Hunter Biden is a grown man who holds no government position — David Lazarus (@Davidlaz) October 6, 2022 This really going to hurt Hunter Biden’s chances of getting elected as President of Delaware. https://t.co/UmYvs4lK8U — Elie Mystal (@ElieNYC) October 6, 2022 I wonder if the source for “feds see chargeable crimes for Hunter Biden” is the same source as “feds won’t recommend charges for Gaetz”. It’s the same reporter. Probably the same BS source. I would ignore it. — Mueller, She Wrote (@MuellerSheWrote) October 6, 2022 So is Hunter Biden still running for president? — Randi Mayem Singer (@rmayemsinger) October 6, 2022 Friendly reminder that Hunter Biden has not been indicted with any crimes but three of Donald Trump’s kids have. — Tony Posnanski (@tonyposnanski) October 6, 2022



