Twitter Goes Nuts When Baby Yoda’s Real Name Is Revealed — And it Isn’t Baby Yoda

By Tommy ChristopherNov 28th, 2020, 11:48 am

The creature formerly known as Baby Yoda was given a new moniker when his real name was revealed during the latest episode of the hit Disney+ series The Mandalorian, and the news became a top trending topic on Twitter.

If you haven’t seen the latest episode of the Star Wars spinoff and wish to preserve your ignorance, read no further. The tiny pale green pop culture phenom has ben referred to as “The Child” in the show, but as Baby Yoda by literally everyone else in the universe.

On Friday’s episode, however, the foundling’s true name was revealed.

The revelation prompted a blizzard of reaction on Twitter, including copious jokes and real doubts as to whether the name Grogu would stick — at least with fans.

Tune in next week, when Baby Yoda’s last name is revealed.

