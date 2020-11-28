Twitter Goes Nuts When Baby Yoda’s Real Name Is Revealed — And it Isn’t Baby Yoda

The creature formerly known as Baby Yoda was given a new moniker when his real name was revealed during the latest episode of the hit Disney+ series The Mandalorian, and the news became a top trending topic on Twitter.

If you haven’t seen the latest episode of the Star Wars spinoff and wish to preserve your ignorance, read no further. The tiny pale green pop culture phenom has ben referred to as “The Child” in the show, but as Baby Yoda by literally everyone else in the universe.

On Friday’s episode, however, the foundling’s true name was revealed.

Spoiler Alert: Baby Yoda’s real name is revealed in adorable fashion. It is not “Baby Yoda.” pic.twitter.com/baYCvFLDYP — Tommy X-TrumpIsARacist-opher (@tommyxtopher) November 28, 2020

The revelation prompted a blizzard of reaction on Twitter, including copious jokes and real doubts as to whether the name Grogu would stick — at least with fans.

SPOILER ALERT in the new episode of The Mandalorian they reveal that Baby Yoda’s real name is Bobby Yoda. — Conan O’Brien (@ConanOBrien) November 27, 2020

SPOILERS: they revealed Baby Yoda’s real name on the Mandalorian. Meet “Melissa” pic.twitter.com/0EpKlfvNqR — ben mekler (@benmekler) November 27, 2020

#TheMandalorian

John Favreau trying to rip the name “Baby Yoda” from my cold, dead hands: pic.twitter.com/g2zxhriYVb — Preeti Chhibber says Let’s Win in GA! (@runwithskizzers) November 27, 2020

His Mama calls him Baby Yoda, I’mma call him Baby Yoda. https://t.co/8hdYWAZv5Y — April (@ReignOfApril) November 28, 2020

He is Baby Yoda to me forever no matter how cute he looks every time Mando says “Grogu” #TheMandalorian pic.twitter.com/YCbbEXS0WW — 😷 Tara Dublin #Biden46 😷 (@taradublinrocks) November 28, 2020

You’ll always be Baby Yoda to me. pic.twitter.com/e6H160DMox — Heather Antos (@HeatherAntos) November 27, 2020

me when i say grogu instead of baby yoda pic.twitter.com/LtzJLJhVFH — alex (@alex_abads) November 28, 2020

holy shit I can’t believe Darth Vader kills baby Yoda in this week’s episode of the Mandalorian, I don’t even understand how the continuity makes sense but it was awesome, little dude exploded into bits pic.twitter.com/pwPTpAOrIm — Heather Anne Campbell (@heathercampbell) November 27, 2020

The nice thing about Baby Yoda getting a real name is it will serve as a toxic Star Wars nerd honeypot. pic.twitter.com/yB2JZgGnR1 — Greg (@waltisfrozen) November 27, 2020

Wait, so Baby Yoda isn’t Yoda? I’m devastated. — Liam Martin (@LiamWBZ) November 28, 2020

I can’t believe Baby Yoda’s real name is Paxton, who saw that coming smh — Liam Stack (@liamstack) November 27, 2020

Tune in next week, when Baby Yoda’s last name is revealed.

