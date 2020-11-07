comScore

Twitter Hilariously Mocks News Outlets For Not Declaring Victor By Naming Everyone Else Who Has ‘Called the Race for Biden’

By Tommy ChristopherNov 7th, 2020, 8:48 am

Olivier Douliery/AFP/Getty Images

Amid growing pressure for news outlets to declare former Vice President Joe Biden and Senator Kamala Harris the victors over President Donald Trump and Vice President Mike Pence, throngs of Twitter users illustrated their frustration by naming others who have “called the race for Biden.”

So far, Decision Desk and Vox have projected Biden as the winner, and while there appears to be no way for Trump to achieve the 270 electoral votes to retain the White House, other major outlets have resisted declaring a winner.

Despite frequent and well-founded explanations for their reticence to do so, the networks were not spared blistering mockery by Twitter users, who posted progressively more absurd — and joking — examples of others who they say have declared Biden the winner.

Highlights Magazine, that mainstay of pediatricians’ and dentists’ office, was a popular theme, with one clear standout.

While I did contribute a few jokes to the trend, the reasons for outlets to hold off are well-founded, just as the concerns about dragging the process out are as well. But a premature call, no matter how hard you might wish for it, could do more harm than good.

