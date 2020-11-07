Twitter Hilariously Mocks News Outlets For Not Declaring Victor By Naming Everyone Else Who Has ‘Called the Race for Biden’

Amid growing pressure for news outlets to declare former Vice President Joe Biden and Senator Kamala Harris the victors over President Donald Trump and Vice President Mike Pence, throngs of Twitter users illustrated their frustration by naming others who have “called the race for Biden.”

So far, Decision Desk and Vox have projected Biden as the winner, and while there appears to be no way for Trump to achieve the 270 electoral votes to retain the White House, other major outlets have resisted declaring a winner.

Despite frequent and well-founded explanations for their reticence to do so, the networks were not spared blistering mockery by Twitter users, who posted progressively more absurd — and joking — examples of others who they say have declared Biden the winner.

Everyone around the world has called the race for @JoeBiden but our media. #CallTheRace — Lesley Abravanel🆘 (@lesleyabravanel) November 7, 2020

Horse and Hounds magazine has called the race for Biden. — Joe Lockhart (@joelockhart) November 7, 2020

Gotham Gazette has called the race for Joe Biden and Kamala Harris. Vicky Vale was able to photograph all 26 outstanding ballots in Nevada, which the state is not due to finish counting until 2023. https://t.co/BjzDVkH5FA — Elie Mystal (@ElieNYC) November 7, 2020

Wait. I just checked. God @TheTweetOfGod disappeared. Just like Trump said would happen. Does that mean He has called the race for Biden? — Kurt “Mask Up, Vote Early” Eichenwald (@kurteichenwald) November 7, 2020

Music Minus One: Solos for the Bassoon Player has called the race for Biden https://t.co/cLjRjq05i6 pic.twitter.com/qQmIgJPYCx — Warren Leight (@warrenleightTV) November 7, 2020

Sam Goody has called the Race for Joe Biden. https://t.co/KIeAfQvK8f — Jamie McCarty 🇺🇸 (@JamieMcCarty) November 7, 2020

Mad Magazine’s Don Martin’s The Lighter Side Of… has called the race for Biden. — Adam Rogers (@jetjocko) November 7, 2020

Nintendo Power has called the race for Biden https://t.co/Dul1fzOiuA — Sailor Plutocracy (@CharlesPulliam) November 7, 2020

Tiger Beat has called the race for Biden. https://t.co/XEKmYGZpTp — Chuck Wendig (@ChuckWendig) November 7, 2020

The Scholastic Book Fair has called the race for Biden https://t.co/WZDOEiPdoF — Heather Antos (@HeatherAntos) November 7, 2020

Cracked has called the race for Biden https://t.co/vBjWVrPsk0 — Hal Sparks (@HalSparks) November 7, 2020

Carole Baskin’s missing husband has called the race for Biden. — chris evans (@notcapnamerica) November 7, 2020

Bernie would have won has called the race for Biden https://t.co/RwLo0rAonJ — 🐝💛Couting Votes in Nevada on an Abacus!💛🐝 (@Geechee4Kamala) November 7, 2020

King Jaffey Joffer’s lion shawl has called the race for Biden. https://t.co/kFcJGFfc9x pic.twitter.com/wxEboJQ0FR — Queen Thicktoria, Esq. ⚖ (@VeeCeeMurphy76) November 7, 2020

Prancercize has called the race for Biden. https://t.co/rlucZ7Kc8Q pic.twitter.com/CDES5hemHJ — Callooh Callay (@PeachyInNJ) November 7, 2020

Right On! has called the race for Joe Biden and Kamala Harris. https://t.co/GJuhgkeaRI pic.twitter.com/A63V5wdaZY — Centering Black Women (@JuneSummer1) November 7, 2020

Your Doctor’s Eye Chart has called the race for Biden https://t.co/fTLRgo5XGz pic.twitter.com/3ssYTglT33 — Tommy X-TrumpIsARacist-opher (@tommyxtopher) November 7, 2020

The Watchtower Announcing Jehovah’s Kingdom has called the race for Biden https://t.co/kCaUtzGDqo pic.twitter.com/C2QS9eC8rv — Tommy X-TrumpIsARacist-opher (@tommyxtopher) November 7, 2020

That Free Newspaper in the Plastic Bag That You Keep Running Over in Your Driveway has called the race for Biden https://t.co/xwmttqK17t — Tommy X-TrumpIsARacist-opher (@tommyxtopher) November 7, 2020

That Dewey Defeats Truman Picture has called the race for Biden https://t.co/i7Fr1L7prz pic.twitter.com/KwGkQkJjKy — Tommy X-TrumpIsARacist-opher (@tommyxtopher) November 7, 2020

Highlights Magazine, that mainstay of pediatricians’ and dentists’ office, was a popular theme, with one clear standout.

Highlights has called the race for Biden. https://t.co/utwZ7f5GTx — Brian Fitz🦇rick (@therealfitz) November 7, 2020

Highlights Magazine has called the race for Biden. https://t.co/gx7NFhtuGf pic.twitter.com/lGEvg98WN1 — Warren Leight (@warrenleightTV) November 7, 2020

Highlights has called the race for Biden. — Laraine Newman (@larainenewman) November 7, 2020

Highlights for Kids has called the race for Biden. Gallant picks up a senatorial seat, flipping a seat Goofus has held since ’72 — Gwendolyn Ann Smith (@gwenners) November 7, 2020

While I did contribute a few jokes to the trend, the reasons for outlets to hold off are well-founded, just as the concerns about dragging the process out are as well. But a premature call, no matter how hard you might wish for it, could do more harm than good.

