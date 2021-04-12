Twitter Locks Jason Whitlock Out for Tweeting About BLM Founder’s New $1.4 Million Home

Twitter locked sports columnist Jason Whitlock’s account over the weekend for scrutinizing a new, $1.4 million home purchased by a founder of the Black Lives Matter movement.

“Black Lives Matter founder buys $1.4 million home in Topanga, which has a black population of 1.4 percent,” Whitlock wrote in a Sunday tweet. “She’s with her people!”

The missive was a reference to a Los Angeles-area home reportedly purchased by BLM co-founder Patrisse Khan-Cullors. Hours later, numerous social media users shared a screenshot from Whitlock in which Twitter informed him his account had been locked. “You may not publish or post other people’s private information without their express authorization and permission,” the message informed him. Whitlock confirmed the message’s authenticity to sports writer Ryan Glasspiegel.

.@WhitlockJason tells me Twitter just locked his account over this pic.twitter.com/WPxhi2p1aX — Ryan Glasspiegel (@sportsrapport) April 9, 2021

News of the 37-year-old Cullors’ home purchase appeared in a number of publications on Saturday, Sunday, and Monday — including The New York Post, Fox Business, and Yahoo News. A number of critics highlighted the reports, including RealClearPolitics editor Tom Bevan, who opined with a reference to Cullors describing herself as a Marxist. “What was Karl Marx’s position on snapping up high end real-estate?” Bevan wrote.

What was Karl Marx's position on snapping up high end real-estate? https://t.co/Mzbi7q1LhM — Tom Bevan (@TomBevanRCP) April 11, 2021

Cullors previously purchased four homes in 2020 alone, and the latest acquisition led to criticism even from fellow BLM members. The group’s New York City chief Hawk Newsom told The Post he wanted “an independent investigation” to find out out where she was getting the funds to finance her purchases.

Twitter did not respond to a request for comment from Mediaite.

