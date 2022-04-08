Twitter Schedules Q&A Between Anxious Employees And New Board Member Elon Musk

Twitter has scheduled a Q&A event between Elon Musk and employees who are nervous he threatens their corporate culture, the Washington Post confirmed.

On Monday, it was disclosed Musk shelled out $2.9 billion for 73.5 million shares of the company last month.

After he bought up roughly 9% of the company, he became Twitter’s single largest shareholder. Tuesday, he was appointed to Twitter’s board of directors.

Musk’s huge stake in the company reportedly has some employees anxious, given his influence on the platform. Musk also has a propensity for stirring the pot on on Twitter.

The Post reported Twitter has spent years building a culture it called “extremely liberal.” Employees fear Musk threatens to dismantle it:

Musk…has used his own widely followed Twitter account to question the need for content moderation, promote himself as a champion of free speech, and — as several employees noted this week in internal messages — appear to mock gender pronouns. He has also been known as a harsh manager who will seek to fire people on the spot when they are not on board with his way of thinking. “Quick question: If an employee tweeted some of the things Elon tweets, they’d likely be the subject” of an HR investigation, one employee noted on company Slack channels. “Are board members held to the same standard?”

The employee also questioned whether Musk’s values are at odds with those of the company’s 5,000 employees.

“We know that he has caused harm to workers, the trans community, women, and others with less power in the world,” the person said. “How are we going to reconcile this decision with our values? Does innovation trump humanity?”

Another employee who said they formerly worked for Tesla said Musk’s presence made them feel “unnerved.”

“I’m extremely unnerved right now, because I’ve seen what he can do firsthand,” the employee stated.

In order to calm the waters, Twitter CEO Parag Agrawal has scheduled an AMA, or “ask me anything,” between Musk and concerned employees.

“Following our board announcement, many of you have had different types of questions about Elon Musk, and I want to welcome you to ask those questions to him,” Agrawal said.

Twitter did not say when the Q&A event will be held, and Musk declined to comment for the story.

