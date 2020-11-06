comScore

Twitter Stunned By Raw Emotion of Colbert’s Epic Trump Meltdown: ‘JFC Trump Broke Stephen Colbert’

By Tommy ChristopherNov 6th, 2020, 8:49 am

Late Show with Stephen Colbert host Stephen Colbert stunned blue-check Twitter with his raw and emotional commentary on President Donald Trump’s much-derided press conference from Thursday evening.

On Thursday night, the host delivered an epic and tear-streaked denunciation of Trump’s presser, during which Colbert called on Republicans to join him in publicly rebuking Trump’s “fascist” actions. The clip went instantly viral, and prompted intense reactions from journalists, celebrities, media figures, and other Twitter blue-checks, becoming a top trending topic overnight.

Apparently, we aren’t all Stephen Colbert. There were a few dissenters:

Watch the clip above via CBS.

