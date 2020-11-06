Twitter Stunned By Raw Emotion of Colbert’s Epic Trump Meltdown: ‘JFC Trump Broke Stephen Colbert’

Late Show with Stephen Colbert host Stephen Colbert stunned blue-check Twitter with his raw and emotional commentary on President Donald Trump’s much-derided press conference from Thursday evening.

On Thursday night, the host delivered an epic and tear-streaked denunciation of Trump’s presser, during which Colbert called on Republicans to join him in publicly rebuking Trump’s “fascist” actions. The clip went instantly viral, and prompted intense reactions from journalists, celebrities, media figures, and other Twitter blue-checks, becoming a top trending topic overnight.

Colbert calls on Republicans to denounce “fascist” Trump. A remarkable moment in US history. https://t.co/S79w3iNa6U — dave seglins (@cbcdaveseglins) November 6, 2020

Damn. I never thought I would see Colbert break down. Wow. I get it. https://t.co/oGwi52nuYR — Mark Ruffalo (@MarkRuffalo) November 6, 2020

I love @StephenAtHome. He has a big beautiful heart and he cares about this country. I understand why he was wearing black and why he couldn’t sit at first. This mess keeps you in mourning and on your feet. I pray we prevail. This darkness has GOT to end. https://t.co/GSagg8mljx — yvette nicole brown (@YNB) November 6, 2020

Stephen Colbert is so livid about Trump’s speech tonight he can’t find words for a full 15 seconds pic.twitter.com/3XcGdGuvYR — Mike Ryan (@mikeryan) November 6, 2020

Wow. Trump almost reduces Colbert to tears. Democracy is so precious https://t.co/mdAzJjNslO — sunetra choudhury (@sunetrac) November 6, 2020

WATCH THIS it’s everything

butt bronzer, tears, a deep love for this country and pure, pure genius. thank you @StephenAtHome

thank you. https://t.co/XL36XzVCQf — Jennifer Hale (@jhaletweets) November 6, 2020

Apparently, we aren’t all Stephen Colbert. There were a few dissenters:

Time to process his feelings about that night in 2016 when he got in bed with Hillary and betrayed the American Revolution spearheaded by Bernie’s movement. That’s what brought us to this moment. — El Loco Bedoya (@locobedoya) November 6, 2020

“Liberal tears” continue. These people have discredited themselves forever and it has been entirely worthwhile. Colbert Tears Up Over ‘Fascist’ Trump’s Election Lies https://t.co/9YdcwypUht via @thedailybeast — Joel Pollak (@joelpollak) November 6, 2020

Colbert’s funny but he’s watched way too much Sorkin. — Sean Biggerstaff (@Seanchuckle) November 6, 2020

I denounce election theft and leftists like @StephenAtHome and I stand with President Trump. And I won’t forget who stood for voter fraud and socialism. https://t.co/Zh6hL3G7gV — Nick Searcy, BELOVED INT’L FILM & TELEVISION STAR (@yesnicksearcy) November 6, 2020

Watch the clip above via CBS.

