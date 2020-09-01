A video President Donald Trump posted mocking Joe Biden last month has been taken down over a copyright complaint on the song used.

The video in question featured a Trump-Pence train followed by Joe Biden pumping a handcar — labeled “Biden President: Your Hair Smells Terrific” — with audio of Biden and the hit Eddy Grant song “Electric Avenue” in the background.

Grant filed a suit against the Trump campaign for copyright infringement. His lawyer told Billboard, “This is copyright 101… You need to have a license and nobody in his campaign with a straight face could say he has the absolute right to do this.”

The news of the lawsuit broke earlier Tuesday, and now Twitter has taken the video down.

NBC News was first to report on the Twitter takedown, confirming it was taken down over a copyright complaint.

Twitter has previously taken down other posts from Trump over copyright complaints.

