The language in a Virginia bill submitted by freshman state Rep. Wren Williams (R-VA) aiming to ban Critical Race Theory in Virginia’s K-12 public schools went viral this week as critics noted it incorrectly cited American History.

House Bill 781, submitted Tuesday to the Virginia House of Delegates, claimed that President Abraham Lincoln and abolitionist Frederick Douglass engaged in a debate – which of course never actually happened.

The text of the bill says it is aimed at getting “divisive concepts,” like teaching the U.S. is “fundamentally or systematically racist or sexist,” out of Virginia’s schools.

The bill, instead, proposed to teach key events in American history like “the first debate between Abraham Lincoln and Frederick Douglass.” Clearly, the bill meant to say, Stephen Douglas, who Lincoln participated in a series of debates against in 1858 while a candidate for the U.S. Senate. Frederick Douglass escaped slavery and became a famous abolitionist and statesman.

Twitter was quick to pile on criticism of the bill’s drafters, who have since corrected the error, as Frederick Douglass and Lincoln were trending. Below are some of the responses:

The Hitchhiker’s Guide to the Galaxy is actually a transcript of an argument between John Adams and Frederick Douglass https://t.co/5onhTfJK3Y — Adam Serwer 🍝 (@AdamSerwer) January 14, 2022

I made the mistake of searching why Michael Douglas and Frederick Douglass were trending and I’m glad I did. It’s funny because it’s so sad. https://t.co/YQyYzAmi8E — Wajahat Ali (@WajahatAli) January 14, 2022

The mistake by VA lawmakers is moronic. But worth remembering that Lincoln & Frederick Douglass did have an intense, mostly long-distance, debate over Douglass’ concern that Lincoln was moving too tentatively on emancipation & equality. Maybe students should learn about that. https://t.co/HsG3gurmfO — David Lauter (@DavidLauter) January 14, 2022

New rule: If you don’t know the difference between Frederick Douglass and Stephen Douglas, you don’t get to tell anyone else what to teach. https://t.co/ZMxZQJORdQ — Steve Vladeck (@steve_vladeck) January 14, 2022

VA Del. @WrenWilliamsVA, dropped House Bill 781, which purports to regulate the HS social studies curriculum. The Lincoln-Douglass debates were between Abraham Lincoln and then Sen. Steven Douglas. Frederick Douglass was not involved. Bill: https://t.co/nmsAg5EWWO pic.twitter.com/wtSk6CtEUx — Jonathan Franks (@jonfranks) January 14, 2022

One of the great moments of U.S. history: When Frederick Douglass debated Abraham Lincoln.

An ignorant alternative fact. Just a hint of what we can expect with Virginia under new management. https://t.co/SRT7kuH92u — Larry Sabato (@LarrySabato) January 14, 2022

