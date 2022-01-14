Twitter Torches Virginia Republican’s Bill to Ban Critical Race Theory That Incorrectly Cited U.S. History

By Alex GriffingJan 14th, 2022, 6:59 pm
 

Drew Angerer/Getty

The language in a Virginia bill submitted by freshman state Rep. Wren Williams (R-VA) aiming to ban Critical Race Theory in Virginia’s K-12 public schools went viral this week as critics noted it incorrectly cited American History.

House Bill 781, submitted Tuesday to the Virginia House of Delegates, claimed that President Abraham Lincoln and abolitionist Frederick Douglass engaged in a debate – which of course never actually happened.

The text of the bill says it is aimed at getting “divisive concepts,” like teaching the U.S. is “fundamentally or systematically racist or sexist,” out of Virginia’s schools.

The bill, instead, proposed to teach key events in American history like “the first debate between Abraham Lincoln and Frederick Douglass.” Clearly, the bill meant to say, Stephen Douglas, who Lincoln participated in a series of debates against in 1858 while a candidate for the U.S. Senate. Frederick Douglass escaped slavery and became a famous abolitionist and statesman.

Twitter was quick to pile on criticism of the bill’s drafters, who have since corrected the error, as Frederick Douglass and Lincoln were trending. Below are some of the responses:

