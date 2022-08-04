Twitter Unites to Rip ‘Sith Lord’ Dick Cheney After He Trashes Trump: ‘F*ck him, F*ck His Wretched Daughter, and F*ck Trump’

Former Vice President Dick Cheney faced widespread condemnation Thursday after he filmed an anti-Trump attack ad for his embattled daughter, Rep. Liz Cheney (R-WY).

Based on polling, Liz Cheney is in big trouble in her upcoming primary over her decision to vote to impeach former President Donald Trump last year.

Her prominent role on the House select committee investigating the Capitol attack has also put her on the outs with many conservative voters.

She trotted out her father, who once held her current seat before he eventually became vice president in 2001.

In an ad that was posted across social media, Dick Cheney said Trump attempted to “steal” an election. He added he is proud of his daughter for standing against Trump:

He is a coward. A real man wouldn’t lie to his supporters. He lost his election and he lost big. I know it, he knows it and deep down I think most Republicans know it. Lynne and I are so proud of Liz for standing up for the truth, doing what is right, honoring her oath to the Constitution when so many in our own party are too scared to do so.

“In our nation’s 246 year history there has never been an individual who is a greater threat to our Republic than Donald Trump.” Dick Cheney pic.twitter.com/erBPBNy8ah — Liz Cheney (@Liz_Cheney) August 4, 2022

The message prompted many on the left to grudgingly accept they agreed with one of the architects of the Iraq war on something.

“There has never been an individual who is a greater threat to our republic than Donald Trump.” I don’t know which of us should be more worried about this but Dick Cheney and I are in complete agreement: pic.twitter.com/e65AJQmSuI — Keith Olbermann (@KeithOlbermann) August 4, 2022

I agree with *checks notes* Dick Cheney on this one. https://t.co/K3j6yJDgCG — Morgan Polikoff (@mpolikoff) August 4, 2022

If you had told me in 2000 that I would ever utter the words “I agree with Dick Cheney” I would have punched you in the dick. But here we are. https://t.co/D3bCj2v2Tw — Holly Figueroa O’Reilly (@AynRandPaulRyan) August 4, 2022

I’m very uncomfortable finding myself on the same side of an issue as … check notes … Sith Lord Dick Cheney — andreasgal🇺🇸🇺🇦 (@andreasgal) August 4, 2022

But people from other political backgrounds unleashed a fury of criticism against him as well. Cheney’s infamous 2006 hunting accident – where he shot a man – was prominent on the minds of many.

fun fact: Dick Cheney is also a liar, plus he’s a murderer who killed hundreds of thousands of people for oil and defense contracts. fuck him, fuck his wretched daughter, and fuck Trump. they can all rot in hell. — Zachary Sire (@ZacharySire) August 4, 2022

Dick Cheney as VP was the chief advocate of the disastrous war in Iraq that killed up to a million people, unconstitutional government surveillance programs, torture, and many other horrific policies. He should have no standing to accuse anyone of being a threat to our Republic. https://t.co/hTLHi5GBxf — Dan Caldwell 🇺🇸 (@dandcaldwell) August 4, 2022

Lmao your dad is literally satan. https://t.co/8KXEB7U9oZ — Cassandra MacDonald (@CassandraRules) August 4, 2022

This is nothing more than a job application for CNN or MSNBC. https://t.co/t4m66dp5xd — Jason Miller (@JasonMillerinDC) August 4, 2022

Dick Cheney looks ready to shoot Trump in the face with a motherlode of birdshot https://t.co/JNRRuWw2Bx — Jordan Zakarin (@jordanzakarin) August 4, 2022

dick cheney saying trump is evil is like brain cancer talking shit about lung cancer — Oliver Willis (@owillis) August 4, 2022

Yeah, Dick Cheney has always been the arbiter of truth* *Weapons of mass destruction — #ThePersistence (@ScottPresler) August 4, 2022

Dick Cheney’s hunting buddies when there’s a spare shotgun: https://t.co/3uWysJ0GIs — Max J. Rosenthal (@maxjrosenthal) August 4, 2022

Imagine being so desperate that you have to call on daddy to come defend you. But these days, instead of having a shotgun in his hands blasting people’s faces off, Dick Cheney has a water gun for a brain. https://t.co/3wkKLz9Pzx — Steven Cheung (@CaliforniaPanda) August 4, 2022

I still don’t believe in letting Dick Cheney off the hook. I thought he should be impeached and removed for high crimes and misdemeanors when he was Vice President. Indeed, if he had been impeached and removed, I believe the Republican Party’s degeneration would have been slowed. — John Nichols (@NicholsUprising) August 4, 2022

Like, I agree with the words coming out of his mouth, but god damn somehow Dick Cheney’s energy has gotten ~even more~ sinister? https://t.co/WXw2d1QLY5 — James McLeod (@jamespmcleod) August 4, 2022

Dick Cheney lied us into an illegal war as he pilfered billions through Halliburton. He’s not really the best spokesman for standing up against Trump. https://t.co/ePFhGwRUOM — Johnny Akzam (@JohnnyAkzam) August 4, 2022

