Twitter Unites to Rip ‘Sith Lord’ Dick Cheney After He Trashes Trump: ‘F*ck him, F*ck His Wretched Daughter, and F*ck Trump’

By Kipp JonesAug 4th, 2022, 5:26 pm
 
Dick Cheney

Getty

Former Vice President Dick Cheney faced widespread condemnation Thursday after he filmed an anti-Trump attack ad for his embattled daughter, Rep. Liz Cheney (R-WY).

Based on polling, Liz Cheney is in big trouble in her upcoming primary over her decision to vote to impeach former President Donald Trump last year.

Her prominent role on the House select committee investigating the Capitol attack has also put her on the outs with many conservative voters.

She trotted out her father, who once held her current seat before he eventually became vice president in 2001.

In an ad that was posted across social media, Dick Cheney said Trump attempted to “steal” an election. He added he is proud of his daughter for standing against Trump:

He is a coward. A real man wouldn’t lie to his supporters. He lost his election and he lost big. I know it, he knows it and deep down I think most Republicans know it.

Lynne and I are so proud of Liz for standing up for the truth, doing what is right, honoring her oath to the Constitution when so many in our own party are too scared to do so.

The message prompted many on the left to grudgingly accept they agreed with one of the architects of the Iraq war on something.

But people from other political backgrounds unleashed a fury of criticism against him as well. Cheney’s infamous 2006 hunting accident – where he shot a man – was prominent on the minds of many.

