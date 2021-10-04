Twitter Users Get Concerned After Seeing Error Messages Amid Facebook, Instagram Outages (UPDATED)

Oct 4th, 2021
 
Facebook, Instagram, and Whatsapp are all down, as of this posting, and now error messages on Twitter are getting people worried about another social media outage.

“Now Twitter” has been trending for a while, and while your humble editor did not mean to take this screenshot exactly when the number was 666, it’s Halloween month so why not.

"Now Twitter" Trending Amid Other Social Outages

To be clear, right now Twitter is still up (again, as of this posting), but many people reported getting “something went wrong, try reloading” messages when they clicked on tweets or checked replies.

Some people have speculated the problem is Twitter being overloaded, but nothing has been confirmed yet.

UPDATE: Twitter later explained, “Sometimes more people than usual use Twitter. We prepare for these moments, but today things didn’t go exactly as planned.”

