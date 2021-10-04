Twitter Users Get Concerned After Seeing Error Messages Amid Facebook, Instagram Outages (UPDATED)

Facebook, Instagram, and Whatsapp are all down, as of this posting, and now error messages on Twitter are getting people worried about another social media outage.

“Now Twitter” has been trending for a while, and while your humble editor did not mean to take this screenshot exactly when the number was 666, it’s Halloween month so why not.

To be clear, right now Twitter is still up (again, as of this posting), but many people reported getting “something went wrong, try reloading” messages when they clicked on tweets or checked replies.

Some people have speculated the problem is Twitter being overloaded, but nothing has been confirmed yet.

Twitter is starting to have issues now. Not now Twitter, not now pic.twitter.com/rbnfJsNSQ7 — Tom Warren (@tomwarren) October 4, 2021

TikTok as they watch Facebook, Instagram, and Whatsapp get deleted from the Internet and now Twitter is starting to crack under the pressure. pic.twitter.com/MaRq8i61Xx — Josh Jordan (@NumbersMuncher) October 4, 2021

Uh Oh. I keep getting his message and have to refresh to make it work. If Instagram and Facebook are down, and then Twitter goes down, does that mean we are in the End Game now? pic.twitter.com/TWVpMP8DxM — Caleb Howe (@CalebHowe) October 4, 2021

Now Twitter is starting to break, too https://t.co/EtWenqPa37 — Mathieu von Rohr (@mathieuvonrohr) October 4, 2021

UPDATE: Twitter later explained, “Sometimes more people than usual use Twitter. We prepare for these moments, but today things didn’t go exactly as planned.”

Sometimes more people than usual use Twitter. We prepare for these moments, but today things didn’t go exactly as planned. Some of you may have had an issue seeing replies and DMs as a result. This has been fixed. Sorry about that! 💙 — Twitter Support (@TwitterSupport) October 4, 2021

Have a tip we should know? tips@mediaite.com