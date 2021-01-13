comScore

Twitter’s Jack Dorsey Defends Trump Ban as ‘Right Decision,’ Responds to Criticism

By Josh FeldmanJan 13th, 2021, 8:17 pm
Twitter Olivier Douliery/Getty Images

Twitter CEO Jack Dorsey posted a statement Wednesday night defending the ban of President Donald Trump and responded to criticism the social network has received over the decision.

The president’s account was permanently suspended last week and the reason Twitter gave cited violations of their Glorification of Violence policy.

In his statement tonight, Dorsey said, “I do not celebrate or feel pride in our having to ban
@realDonaldTrump from Twitter, or how we got here. After a clear warning we’d take this action, we made a decision with the best information we had based on threats to physical safety both on and off Twitter. Was this correct?”

He defended the ban as “the right decision for Twitter” and said “offline harm as a result of online speech is demonstrably real.”

His statement also acknowledges criticisms of Twitter’s decision, saying “a ban is a failure of ours ultimately to promote healthy conversation” and “sets a precedent I believe is dangerous: the power an individual or corporation has over a part of the global public conversation.”

“Yes, we all need to look critically at inconsistencies of our policy and enforcement. Yes, we need to look at how our service might incentivize distraction and harm. Yes, we need more transparency in our moderation operations. All this can’t erode a free and open global internet,” Dorsey adds.

You can read the full thread below:

