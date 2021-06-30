‘Two Americas’: Fauci Predicts a Big Difference Between Vaccinated and Unvaccinated Regions

Dr. Anthony Fauci predicted in an interview with CNN that “two Americas” would emerge as a result of divergent Covid-19 vaccination rates.

“If you are not vaccinated, you’re at considerable risk… When you have such a low level of vaccination superimposed upon a variant that has a high degree of efficiency of spread,” Fauci told the network, “what you are going to see among under-vaccinated regions — be they states, cities, or counties – you’re going to see these individual types of blips. It’s almost like it’s going to be two Americas.”

More than 154 million Americans — or 46.7 percent of the country — had been vaccinated against Covid-19 as of June 30, according to data from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. But vaccination rates vary widely by state. Mississippi represents the low end of the spectrum, where just 29.7 percent of residents fully vaccinated. Vermont stands on the other end, with 65.5 percent of residents fully vaccinated.

At the same time, new variants of the virus are becoming more prevalent in the United States. The CDC said this month that the more contagious version of the virus known as the Delta variant — or B.1.617, which was first found in India — represented 26.1 percent of all new infections. The Alpha variant first found in the United Kingdom comprised a little less than half — 47.8 percent — of new cases.

