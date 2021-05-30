Two Dead, Over 20 People Injured in Miami-Dade Mass Shooting

Two people were killed and over 20 people were injured in a mass shooting outside a concert venue in Florida.

According to law enforcement, people who were attending the rap concert at the El Mula Banquet Hall were standing outside when an SUV pulled up, three individuals jumped out “with assault rifles and handguns,” and started opening fire. The Miami Herald reports that two people died and roughly 25 people were wounded.

Police believe this was a “targeted” shooting, and they’re currently searching for the SUV and the unidentified suspects.



