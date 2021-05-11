Two NYC Mayoral Hopefuls Get WRECKED on Twitter for Thinking the Average House in Brooklyn Costs $100K: That Won’t Even Buy a ‘Parking Spot’

The New York City Mayor’s race is hitting the homestretch — and with a crowded field of contenders, two men vying for the job managed to stand out from the pack on Tuesday. But not in a good way.

The New York Times, Tuesday, published interviews conducted by the paper’s editorial board all of the candidates bidding for the Democratic nomination in the mayor’s race. And longtime investment banker Ray McGuire and former Obama cabinet member Shaun Donovan failed to distinguish themselves on one of the questions.

Like all of the candidates, Donovan and McGuire were asked by Times editorial board member Mara Gay to name the median home price in Brooklyn.

“It’s got to be somewhere in the $80,000 to $90,000 range, if not higher,” McGuire said.

“In Brooklyn, huh? I don’t [know] for sure,” Donovan said. “I would guess it is around $100,000.”

The correct answer, of course, was way, way higher at $900,000.

Further compounding the enormity of the gaffe in Donovan’s case is that he previously served as secretary for Housing and Urban Development in the Obama administration.

Twitter proceeded to destroy Donovan and McGuire for being so out of touch:

I mean, the other night I paid $16 in Brooklyn for a pre-mixed cocktail that tasted like cough syrup so I’m pretty sure $100K won’t even buy you a parking spot. https://t.co/1Yh3LbBbFq — Lydia Polgreen (@lpolgreen) May 11, 2021

Depending on the apartment, you can spend $100k on rent in 2-4 years. https://t.co/3ehUPXDPpv — Ashley C. Ford (@iSmashFizzle) May 11, 2021

how much could a banana cost? one hundred thousand dollars? https://t.co/vuvAi5lfsa — Alex Burns (@alexburnsNYT) May 11, 2021

NYC’s mayoral race is out of my coverage lane, but I know enough about elections to know that getting tons of attention for whiffing this badly on a core issue to voters is not going to help you break out of the pack. https://t.co/7CUpjg0vDl — Garrett Haake (@GarrettHaake) May 11, 2021

I don’t know how *anyone* could think this, let alone people running for mayor of New York City. https://t.co/1DdBBmFvKE — McKay Coppins (@mckaycoppins) May 11, 2021

This was so striking. Most of the candidates — including Brooklyn’s borough president — didn’t even come close to the right number. Garcia was in the ballpark. Yang, “the math guy,” thought it through out loud and was the only candidate to nail it. https://t.co/TMzBLnKxRI — Binyamin Appelbaum (@BCAppelbaum) May 11, 2021

I legitimately don’t understand how they got this so profoundly wrong?? new york is notoriously expensive?????? is there a second brooklyn i do not know about???????????????????? https://t.co/hM9f3du51Y — Scaachi (@Scaachi) May 11, 2021

The cheapest Brooklyn listing on Zillow is for $100,000. It’s a parking space. https://t.co/27XAh6ZXdJ pic.twitter.com/2pvRC6RyJi — Scott Bixby (@scottbix) May 11, 2021

How do you start an affordable housing discussion with candidates who think you can buy a home in Brooklyn for $100,000? https://t.co/1MjIbqx4es — Pat Kiernan (@patkiernan) May 11, 2021

Obama’s HUD secretary thought homes in Brooklyn cost $100K. https://t.co/W6B01uUWIj — Phil Kerpen (@kerpen) May 11, 2021

my word, these are some dipshits https://t.co/J68IZ8JSoV — Jason Linkins (@dceiver) May 11, 2021

——

