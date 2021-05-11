comScore Shaun Donovan, Ray McGuire Badly Underestimate Brooklyn Home Prices

Two NYC Mayoral Hopefuls Get WRECKED on Twitter for Thinking the Average House in Brooklyn Costs $100K: That Won’t Even Buy a ‘Parking Spot’

By Joe DePaoloMay 11th, 2021, 10:47 am
New York City Mayoral candidates Shaun Donovan and Ray McGuire speak during a press conference at the National Action Network's House of Justice in New York on March 18 2021

The New York City Mayor’s race is hitting the homestretch — and with a crowded field of contenders, two men vying for the job managed to stand out from the pack on Tuesday. But not in a good way.

The New York Times, Tuesday, published interviews conducted by the paper’s editorial board all of the candidates bidding for the Democratic nomination in the mayor’s race. And longtime investment banker Ray McGuire and former Obama cabinet member Shaun Donovan failed to distinguish themselves on one of the questions.

Like all of the candidates, Donovan and McGuire were asked by Times editorial board member Mara Gay to name the median home price in Brooklyn.

“It’s got to be somewhere in the $80,000 to $90,000 range, if not higher,” McGuire said.

“In Brooklyn, huh? I don’t [know] for sure,” Donovan said. “I would guess it is around $100,000.”

The correct answer, of course, was way, way higher at $900,000.

Further compounding the enormity of the gaffe in Donovan’s case is that he previously served as secretary for Housing and Urban Development in the Obama administration.

Twitter proceeded to destroy Donovan and McGuire for being so out of touch:

