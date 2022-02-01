Two Shot, One Dead, Outside Minnesota School

Two students were shot, with one of them dead, outside a Minnesota secondary school on Tuesday.

According to NBC News’ affiliate in Minneapolis, KARE 11:

At a news conference Tuesday afternoon Richfield Police Chief Jay Henthorne told reporters the two victims were shot on a sidewalk outside the South Education Center around 12:07 p.m., and the suspects fled in a vehicle immediately afterwards. The two were rushed to Hennepin County Medical Center, where one was pronounced dead and the other was rushed into surgery. That student is reported in critical condition.

According to KARE 11, the school district where the shooting occurred released this notice: “We have just become aware of a police situation at South Education Center. We are still gathering information at this time, the site is on a hard lockdown as of this email. We will be communicating updates with families as soon as we have more information.”

Personnel from multiple law enforcement agencies, including FBI and ATF, arrived on the scene, according to the outlet.

BREAKING: Special Agents from @ATFStPaul are responding to reports of a shooting near a school in Richfield, Minn. This is a developing situation. Please refer to @RichfieldPD for official news updates. pic.twitter.com/zAmk5Mjj0Z — ATF St. Paul (@ATFStPaul) February 1, 2022

Minnesota Gov. Tim Walz tweeted, “I’m currently being briefed on the situation unfolding in Richfield. Our Department of Public Safety is in touch with local law enforcement and we are monitoring the situation closely.”

I’m currently being briefed on the situation unfolding in Richfield. Our Department of Public Safety is in touch with local law enforcement and we are monitoring the situation closely. — Governor Tim Walz (@GovTimWalz) February 1, 2022

This is a developing story and may be updated.

Have a tip we should know? tips@mediaite.com